Kildare ladies football manager Diane O'Hora. Leah Scholes/INPHO
Ladies Football

Kildare manager Diane O'Hora steps down after two successful seasons

O’Hora steered the Lilywhites to All-Ireland intermediate glory – and from Division 3 to Division 1 of the National Football League.
8.25pm, 31 Jul 2024
KILDARE LGFA HAVE announced that Diane O’Hora has stepped down as the senior inter-county team’s manager after two seasons in charge.

The former Mayo star steered the Lilywhites to All-Ireland intermediate glory last year — and from Division 3 to Division 1 of the National Football League. 

Kildare LGFA shared their “great regret” at O’Hora’s resignation in a statement this evening.

“Following two successful seasons with Kildare, Diane made this difficult decision due to personal and professional obligations,” it reads.

“A word of thanks must go to Diane for her time, effort, unwavering commitment and passion.

“Diane brought our senior panel to the highest level in our association, and we wish to extend our warmest gratitude and best wishes for the future to Diane and her management team.”

Kildare retained their senior status for 2025 following a recent relegation play-off win over Laois.

Last year, they won the Division 3 league title and Leinster intermediate honours, before landing the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup in Croke Park. They added the Division 2 league crown to their trophy cabinet earlier this year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say I’ve had an amazing three years with the Kildare ladies team,” O’Hora, who coached before taking over as manager added in a statement of her own.

“It’s always a tough decision when you really enjoy what you do and I loved every minute of my time here in Kildare.”

