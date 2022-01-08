Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 8 January 2022
Kerryman to lead League One side into FA Cup clash with Tottenham

Diarmuid O’Carroll takes charge of Morecambe after manager Stephen Robinson tested positive for Covid-19.

By Press Association Saturday 8 Jan 2022, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,637 Views 2 Comments
Diarmuid O'Carroll (left) takes charge of Morecambe for tomorrow's test.
Image: Morecambe FC.
Diarmuid O'Carroll (left) takes charge of Morecambe for tomorrow's test.
Diarmuid O'Carroll (left) takes charge of Morecambe for tomorrow's test.
Image: Morecambe FC.

KERRYMAN DIARMUID O’CARROLL will take charge of Morecambe for tomorrow’s FA Cup clash against Tottenham.

Manager Stephen Robinson tested positive for Covid-19 and will be forced to isolate for the third-round tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so assistant manager O’Carroll will lead the League One side in.

The Killarney native was only promoted from first-team coach to assistant manager this week.

“It’s brilliant,” 34-year-old O’Carroll after the appointment said on Tuesday.

“From my point-of-view, I’m excited, I came in with the manager, ultimately came into a system as a first-team coach initially, so for me and I’m sure for the manager, not a whole pile will change from our day-to-day working.

“I’m delighted, it’s a fantastic one for me, a bit of pride to have once been playing here, being first-team coach and now assistant manager, so [I’m] delighted.”

The Shrimps are 19th in League One ahead of Sunday’s encounter [KO 2pm].

Antonio Conte’s Spurs will be keen to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton will also miss his side’s third round tie with Peterborough after a positive Covid test.

- Additional reporting by Emma Duffy

Press Association

