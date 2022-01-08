Kerryman to lead League One side into FA Cup clash with Tottenham

KERRYMAN DIARMUID O’CARROLL will take charge of Morecambe for tomorrow’s FA Cup clash against Tottenham.

Manager Stephen Robinson tested positive for Covid-19 and will be forced to isolate for the third-round tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so assistant manager O’Carroll will lead the League One side in.

The Killarney native was only promoted from first-team coach to assistant manager this week.

“It’s brilliant,” 34-year-old O’Carroll after the appointment said on Tuesday.

“From my point-of-view, I’m excited, I came in with the manager, ultimately came into a system as a first-team coach initially, so for me and I’m sure for the manager, not a whole pile will change from our day-to-day working.

“I’m delighted, it’s a fantastic one for me, a bit of pride to have once been playing here, being first-team coach and now assistant manager, so [I’m] delighted.”

The Shrimps are 19th in League One ahead of Sunday’s encounter [KO 2pm].

Antonio Conte’s Spurs will be keen to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton will also miss his side’s third round tie with Peterborough after a positive Covid test.

- Additional reporting by Emma Duffy