Kerry native named on Scottish Premiership club's coaching staff after stint in Las Vegas

UP-AND-COMING Irish coach Diarmuid O’Carroll has taken over as manager of Motherwell’s U18s.

The Kerry native, a former Ireland U21 international, joined Celtic from Home Farm as a teenager and went on to play in Scotland, Iceland and Northern Ireland before opting to retire at the age of 29 to focus on coaching.

Most recently working as director of coaching for Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club, the 32-year-old is waiting to begin his Uefa Pro Licence course.

He replaces his old friend and former Celtic team-mate Darren O’Dea in the role, with the ex-Ireland centre-half departing earlier this month to take charge of the Hoops’ U18s.

I’m really happy to be at Motherwell,” O’Carroll said. “I’m joining a great coaching staff and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

Once the opportunity arose, I knew it was one I wanted to take. This club has an exceptional pedigree of developing young talent, and I hope to play my part in helping the next generation come through.”

Motherwell first-team manager Steve Robinson added: “Diarmuid is an excellent addition and we are very much looking forward to working with him.

“We conducted a robust process with the appointment, which included a practical session on the park with our players, and we are excited by what he can bring to the group.”