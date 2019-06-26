This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Another injury blow for Mayo as captain O'Connor set to miss remainder of championship

Diarmuid O’Connor fractured his wrist in training last night.

By Mike Finnerty Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 11:27 AM
1 hour ago 2,570 Views 5 Comments
It seems to be a season-ending injury for the Ballintubber man.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IT LOOKS LIKE MAYO will be without their captain Diarmuid O’Connor for the rest of the All-Ireland SFC series after he fractured his wrist in training last night.

O’Connor, who led Mayo to their first National League title in 18 years at the end of March, is believed to have suffered the injury during a squad training session at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

It is understood that the Ballintubber clubman is expected to undergo surgery to repair the damage at some stage this week.

Mayo take on Armagh in Round 3 of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers in Castlebar on Saturday evening at 7pm.

O’Connor’s injury is the latest blow to James Horan’s plans to qualify for the Super 8s with midfielder Matthew Ruane already ruled out for the rest of the campaign after breaking his collarbone during a training session earlier this month.

Horan’s midfield options are already stretched with experienced duo Tom Parsons (knee) and Seamie O’Shea (ankle) both currently trying to work their way back to full fitness, along with the aforementioned Ruane.

Parsons has been out of action for over a year while O’Shea hasn’t lined out with Mayo for four months.

The likes of Stephen Coen and Mikey Murray, who came off the bench to make his championship debut against Down last Saturday, are among the most likely replacements for next weekend’s knock-out game at MacHale Park. 

Diarmuid O'Connor lifts the trophy Lifting the Division 1 league crown in March. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Another possible replacement option, Donal Vaughan, has also missed Mayo’s last four competitive games due to injury but was due to return to training this week, according to the Mayo manager. 

Horan also confirmed last week that Diarmuid O’Connor’s older brother, Cillian, was ‘very very close’ to making his competitive return.

Mayo’s all-time leading scorer hasn’t played a full competitive game for club or county in seven months after undergoing knee surgery last December. 

About the author:

About the author
Mike Finnerty
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

