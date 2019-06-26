Another injury blow for Mayo as captain O'Connor set to miss remainder of championship

It seems to be a season-ending injury for the Ballintubber man.

IT LOOKS LIKE MAYO will be without their captain Diarmuid O’Connor for the rest of the All-Ireland SFC series after he fractured his wrist in training last night.

O’Connor, who led Mayo to their first National League title in 18 years at the end of March, is believed to have suffered the injury during a squad training session at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

It is understood that the Ballintubber clubman is expected to undergo surgery to repair the damage at some stage this week.

Mayo take on Armagh in Round 3 of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers in Castlebar on Saturday evening at 7pm.

O’Connor’s injury is the latest blow to James Horan’s plans to qualify for the Super 8s with midfielder Matthew Ruane already ruled out for the rest of the campaign after breaking his collarbone during a training session earlier this month.

Horan’s midfield options are already stretched with experienced duo Tom Parsons (knee) and Seamie O’Shea (ankle) both currently trying to work their way back to full fitness, along with the aforementioned Ruane.

Parsons has been out of action for over a year while O’Shea hasn’t lined out with Mayo for four months.

The likes of Stephen Coen and Mikey Murray, who came off the bench to make his championship debut against Down last Saturday, are among the most likely replacements for next weekend’s knock-out game at MacHale Park.

Lifting the Division 1 league crown in March. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Another possible replacement option, Donal Vaughan, has also missed Mayo’s last four competitive games due to injury but was due to return to training this week, according to the Mayo manager.

Horan also confirmed last week that Diarmuid O’Connor’s older brother, Cillian, was ‘very very close’ to making his competitive return.

Mayo’s all-time leading scorer hasn’t played a full competitive game for club or county in seven months after undergoing knee surgery last December.

