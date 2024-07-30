Advertisement
Dickson and Waddilove remain second in the overall standings with two days of racing remaining. Oceansport/David Branigan/INPHO
Men's Skiff

Ireland's Dickson and Waddilove remain firmly in medal hunt ahead of penultimate day

The Dubliners stay second overall after finishing fourth, 13th and ninth in their three races on Tuesday.
5.38pm, 30 Jul 2024
IRELAND’S ROBERT DICKSON and Sean Waddilove remain in the silver medal position in the Men’s Skiff sailing ahead of the penultimate day of racing.

The Dubliners finished fourth, 13th and ninth in the fleet’s three races in Marseille on Tuesday.

That was enough to see them hold on to second place in the overall standings on 46 points, 11 behind new leaders Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain.

Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie of New Zealand, who were in the gold medal position at the start of the day, have dropped down to third overall on 50 points.

The final three fleet races are scheduled for Wednesday, before the top 10 crews progress to Thursday’s medal race. 

