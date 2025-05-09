Six Lions in Leinster starting team to face Zebre

SIX PLAYERS WHO will tour Australia with the Lions are among Leinster’s starting team, as they face Zebre in the URC at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow (KO: 5.15pm, (RTÉ News Channel, RTÉ Player, Premier Sports 1).

Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Rónan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, James Lowe and Garry Ringrose have been named in Leinster’s starting XV, with another three Lions on the bench.

James Ryan, who was named in Andy Farrell’s Lions squad yesterday, is set to make his first appearance in blue since January after recovering from injury to take his place among the replacements alongside fellow Lions tourists Andrew Porter and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Conan captains the team from No 8 with van der Flier and Ryan Baird on the flanks behind Joe McCarthy and academy second row Diarmuid Mangan.

Jack Boyle and Thomas Clarkson will pack down either side of Kelleher in a new-look front row.

Luke McGrath comes in at scrum-half alongside Sam Prendergast at 10, while Jordie Barrett starts this week, partnering Ringrose in the centre.

Lowe joins Jimmy O’Brien on the wings, with Jamie Osborne coming in at full-back to complete the starting team.

Lions trio Ryan, Porter and Gibson-Park help make up a formidable bench. John McKee provides cover at hooker with Rabah Slimani the other front row option and James Culhane covering the back row. Robbie Henshaw has been named among the replacements alongside Ciarán Frawley, who will make his 100th Leinster appearance if he is introduced to the action.

Leinster:

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Jordie Barrett

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack Boyle

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Diarmuid Mangan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan (Capt)

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Andrew Porter

18. Rabah Slimani

19. James Ryan

20. James Culhane

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Robbie Henshaw

Ref: Sam Grove-White (SRU)