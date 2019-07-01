This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Inter confirm Godín signing after Atletico departure

The Uruguayan’s move to the Serie A giants has been completed after weeks of speculation.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jul 2019, 8:54 AM
46 minutes ago 1,108 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4704635

INTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godín on a three-year deal.

Godín, 33, announced in May he would be leaving Atletico after nine seasons with the La Liga giants.

The Uruguay international’s expected move to San Siro was then confirmed by Inter on Monday after his Copa America commitments had come to an end.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that a contract has been agreed with Diego Godín that will run until 30 June 2022,” a statement from Inter read.

Godín became an Atletico great after joining the club from Villarreal in 2010 and went on to make over 300 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He won La Liga, a Copa del Rey and two Europa Leagues with the Spanish club, while also reached two Champions League finals.

Godín joins an Inter side looking to rebuild under Antonio Conte, having finished fourth in Serie A last season and 21 points behind champions Juventus.

Though some way behind in the league race, Inter’s defence was the second best in Serie A as they conceded just 33 goals across 38 games, with Godín’s arrival set to further strengthen their back line.

The Uruguayan defender was recently in action at the Copa America where he saw his side lose to Peru in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals.

Brazil Soccer Copa America Chile Uruguay Uruguay’s Diego Godin (right) during his side's Copa America tie with Chile. Source: Leo Correa

“I had a lot of enthusiasm and desire to move forward, but we did not succeed,” Godín said.

“We tried our hardest but we missed three big chances and towards the end, there was no strength left.

I thank the people, I thank the supporters, they have given us a lot, not only today, but always. I am proud of my teammates, this is a spectacular group of players.”

Inter are set for a busy pre-season with games scheduled against Manchester United, PSG and Tottenham as part of the International Champions Cup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie