Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Atletico Madrid captain Godin leaving after nine years at the club

The Uruguayan defender has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 May 2019, 12:55 PM
55 minutes ago 3,044 Views 5 Comments
Diego Godin with the Uefa Super Cup trophy last year.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

DIEGO GODIN HAS announced he will leave Atletico Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season, with a move to Inter rumoured to be on the horizon.

Club captain Godin joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2010 and was a key part of their LaLiga title win in 2013-14 but confirmed in an emotional news conference his time at the club has come to an end.

The 33-year-old centre-back played for Atleti in Champions League final defeats to Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016, though he did win the Europa League twice as well as the La Liga title in 2014.

“I’m going to leave Atletico Madrid,” Godin said.

“These are my last days here. Atleti have been my family, my club and my home, and it’s very hard to say goodbye.

“These have been wonderful years I have enjoyed a lot and I have grown as a player, but above all as a person.”

