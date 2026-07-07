Who will win tonight's World Cup game - Argentina or Egypt?

THE WORLD CUP last-16 action continues this evening at Atlanta Stadium as Argentina and Egypt square off.

Shamrock Rovers star Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes came close to causing one of the great World Cup shocks when his Cape Verde met Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Friday night. But alas, the defending champions found a way to grind out the win after extra-time.

Egypt have reached this stage after prevailing in a tense penalty shootout against Australia. That was a historic result for Egypt who won a World Cup knockout game for the first time.

Tonight’s winner will face either Switzerland ​or Colombia, but before we get to that stage, let’s find out who you think will win later this evening.

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Who will win and book their place in the quarter-finals?

