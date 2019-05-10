This latest trailer for the explosive Diego Maradona film is sure to get you excited

“SPELLBINDING”, REMARKABLE” AND “a stunning portrayal of an outrageous talent”, read some reviews for the upcoming Diego Maradona film.

Last month, The42 brought you news that Asif Kapadia — director of the likes of ‘Senna’, ‘Amy’ and producer on ‘Supersonic’, was releasing a documentary about the troubled Argentine genius, having gained access to over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Maradona’s own personal archive.

The original trailer was a little on the tame side, but we’re completely on board after watching this new clip.

As we hoped, the film appears to go beyond his well-documented football career to delve into the darkest parts of his life — struggling with global fame, battling with drug addiction and connections with the mafia during his spell at Napoli.

It’s due for cinema release on 14 June, and we cannot wait.

