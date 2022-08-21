Dillon Quirke remembered as club return to action following star's tragic death

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CLONOULTY-ROSSMORE WERE three-point winners over Moycarkey-Borris on their return to senior hurling championship action following the tragic death of Dillon Quirke.

The 24-year-old was remembered by both sides ahead of Sunday’s Tipperary SHC round-robin clash at Boherlahan, which Clonoulty-Rossmore won by 0-25 to 1-19.

Moycarkey-Borris presented Clonoulty-Rossmore with an number 11 shirt — Quirke’s number — signed by their squad, while Clonoulty-Rossmore lined out without a number 11 in Quirke’s memory.

A minute’s silence was also held before the game in memory of the young county star, whose sudden death earlier this month stunned the entire GAA community.

Quirke, who had established himself as a regular in the Tipperary half-backs this season, took ill while playing a club championship match on 5 August and died in Tipperary University Hospital later that evening.