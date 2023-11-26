Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Dingle's Niall Geaney in action against Clonmel's James Morris.
Kingdom Rule

Geaney's scoring class steers Dingle to Munster semi-final win over Clonmel

They advance to face Castlehaven in the decider.
27 minutes ago
Fintan O'Toole Reports from Semple Stadium

Dingle 0-13

Clonmel Commercials 0-10

WHEN DINGLE NEEDED inspiration in a tight and tense Munster senior semi-final, their prized names delivered against Clonmel Commercials to ensure their  long trip Thurles was rewarding.

Jack Kennedy drilled a superb point to bring Clonmel within one on the stroke of full time, leaving Dingle clinging to a narrow advantage 0-11 to 0-10.

Then the West Kerry men sourced the critical scoring touch. All-Star Tom O’Sullivan exchanged passes with Paul Geaney before hooking over a point, then the Dingle captain and Kerry senior rounded off victory with the insurance score.

Dylan Geaney was instrumental to their success, his classy shooting providing five points from play.

Colman Kennedy lofted over the point on the cusp of half-time, profiting from a long Michael O’Reilly kickout, that edged Clonmel ahead 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.

A grinding battle ensued in the first half, the teams level on four occasions, and neither creating much daylight on the scoreboard. Matthew Flaherty supplied two impressively-struck points for a Dingle team that benefitted from quick attacks, as evidenced by the move that saw Paul Geaney point in the 26th minute.  

But Clonmel were well structured in defence, denying space to a Dingle attack that chalked up five wides.

The Tipperary champions had cause to bemoan the two goal chances they didn’t capitalise on. Sean O’Connor unleashed a 12th minute drive that was deflected onto the upright by the covering defence, while Tom Leo O’Sullivan got back in time to block a piledriver from Colman Kennedy.

More to follow…

rory-odowd-and-tom-osullivan Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Clonmel Commercials' Rory O'Dowd and Tom O'Sullivan of Dingle. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Dingle

1. Gavin H Curran

2. Tom Leo O’Sullivan, 5. Niall Geaney, 6. Conor Flannery 

18. Micheál Flannery, 7. Brian O’Connor, 4. Tom O’Sullivan

17. Darragh O’Sullivan

8. Barry Dan O’Sullivan, 9. Billy O’Connor 

12. Matthew Flaherty, 14. Conor Geaney, 10. Mikey Geaney

15. Dylan Geaney, 11. Paul Geaney (captain)

Subs

Clonmel Commercials

1. Michael O’Reilly

6. Séamus Kennedy (captain), 3. James Morris, 2. Tadgh Condon

4. Rory O’Dowd, 5. Kevin Fahey, 7. Padraic Looram 

13. Ross Peters

12.  Aldo Matassa, 9. Jack Kennedy

8. Cathal Deely, 11. Colman Kennedy, 14. Michael Quinlivan

10. Peter McGarry, 15. Seanie O’Connor

Subs

Referee: John Ryan (Cork)

