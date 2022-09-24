Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 24 September 2022
Disappointment for Ireland as Ukraine beat Armenia

The result means Stephen Kenny’s side can no longer finish top of their Nations League group.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,991 Views 1 Comment
Artem Dovbyk hit a brace (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Artem Dovbyk hit a brace (file pic).
Artem Dovbyk hit a brace (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

UKRAINE BEAT Armenia 5-0 today to end Ireland’s hopes of topping their Nations League group.

Goals from Oleksandr Tymchyk, Oleksandr Zubkov, Danylo Ignatenko and an Artem Dovbyk brace saw the visitors seal a convincing win.

The result also, however, means that an Ireland win over Scotland would relegate the Armenians while also ensuring the Boys in Green avoid that fate.

In addition to promotion to League A, topping their group would have guaranteed Ireland’s status as second seeds for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifying draw — the seedings for the competition are determined by Nations League rankings.

Ireland will still be hopeful of finishing second in the group though, and could potentially do so if they win their two remaining matches.

There is also a small chance that they could be second seeds for the Euros draw, but it will be dependent on other results going their way as well as securing second place in the group.

Victory at home to Scotland on Tuesday will now ensure Ukraine finish top of the group.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

