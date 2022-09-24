Disappointment for Ireland as Ukraine beat Armenia

UKRAINE BEAT Armenia 5-0 today to end Ireland’s hopes of topping their Nations League group.

Goals from Oleksandr Tymchyk, Oleksandr Zubkov, Danylo Ignatenko and an Artem Dovbyk brace saw the visitors seal a convincing win.

The result also, however, means that an Ireland win over Scotland would relegate the Armenians while also ensuring the Boys in Green avoid that fate.

In addition to promotion to League A, topping their group would have guaranteed Ireland’s status as second seeds for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifying draw — the seedings for the competition are determined by Nations League rankings.

Ireland will still be hopeful of finishing second in the group though, and could potentially do so if they win their two remaining matches.

There is also a small chance that they could be second seeds for the Euros draw, but it will be dependent on other results going their way as well as securing second place in the group.

Victory at home to Scotland on Tuesday will now ensure Ukraine finish top of the group.