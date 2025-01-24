Donoghue back for Galway, Clare begin title defences - The key hurling league questions

1. Can All-Ireland and league Champions Clare repeat trick?

Kilkenny will provide a stern test when the defending All-Ireland and league champions get their league underway at home this weekend. It will be a repeat of the All-Ireland semi-final and the Division 1 final, ties which were both won by the Banner. Another tricky assignment follows in Round 2 when Brian Lohan’s side travel to Salthill to take on a Galway side who are seeking rebirth this year under All-Ireland-winning manager Micheál Donoghue.

Veterans Paul Flanagan and Séadna Morey have both announced their inter-county retirements, but Clare have otherwise navigated the winter break without any major departures from the squad. The league is their first opportunity to show if they can transfer their winning momentum from last year into 2025.

Cork's Pat Horgan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

2. How will Cork use league to rally from All-Ireland defeat?

A trip to Wexford will get Cork off the mark in the league this weekend. After surviving the winter without any major retirement announcements, Pat Ryan’s charges can make great use of the league to heal from the hurt of their All-Ireland final defeat. Cork are without a league title since 1998 which should provide further incentive for a strong league run.

A tasty meeting with Limerick awaits Cork in Round 2. The sides last collided in the All-Ireland semi-final where the Rebels thwarted John Kiely’s five-in-a-row quest. That was Cork’s second championship win over Limerick after previously overthrowing the provincial winners on a memorable evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to prevent an early championship exit for the second year in-a-row. A third win on the bounce against Limerick is surely a big target for Cork before the Munster championship rolls around.

Advertisement

Along with the lack of retirements, Cork have blooded in some exciting new talents including Darragh O’Sullivan, Micheál Mullins, Diarmuid Healy, Alan Walsh, and Jack Cahalane.

3. Can Micheál Donoghue revive Galway in second term?

Eight years on from his Liam MacCarthy success, Micheál Donoghue is back at the helm with Galway. Unlike his first term when he took over a team that had contested two All-Ireland finals in three years, this squad is in need of a reboot.

Galway failed to emerge from the Leinster championship last year after previously reaching back-to-back All-Ireland semi-finals. Their last appearance was against a Dublin side who were managed by O’Donoghue, and included a controversial red card for David Burke. Their poor display was followed by the departure of manager Henry Shefflin in July.

Gearóid McInerney, Joseph Cooney and Adrian Tuohey have reportedly not been included in the 2025 squad, indicating a major shake-up in personnel while some of the younger squad members will be hoping to close in on a starting place. Loughrea duo Tiernan Kileen and Shane Morgan will be in the shake-up while Cappataggle’s Liam and Niall Collins will also be aiming for a bigger role in the team. Meanwhile, All-Ireland-winning captain David Burke has committed to another season.

Along with a good campaign, a first Leinster title since 2018 is surely a a big target for Donoghue’s second run with Galway.

4. How will Limerick survive recent upheavals?

Limerick have been rocked by injuries in the past and they’ve taken another major hit this season following the loss of goalkeeper Nickie Quaid. The three-time All-Star is arguably one of the most influential players in modern hurling, and a core part of Limerick’s recent success. Dealing with his absence will have a huge bearing on how their season unfolds. Limerick will also be without Graeme Mulcahy and Richie English in 2025 due to retirement.

The previously retired Shane Dowling has returned to the squad as a potential goalkeeper replacement, which adds another intriguing layer to Limerick’s prospects. One upside of Limerick’s injury situation however, is the impending return of Peter Casey. There’s also been some movement at management level, with Liam Cronin joining as a new coach-selector while Adrian O’Brien will be the new S&C coach.

Cian Lynch will be Limerick’s captain this year, succeeding five-time All-Ireland winning skipper Declan Hannon. This will be another challenge for the Limerick squad, who are also nursing the wounds of shattered five-in-a-row dreams.

The road to redemption starts with three tough league outings against Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Wexford manager Keith Rossiter. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

5. How will Wexford cope following raft of retirements?

Wexford have been dealt a major blow ahead of the new season following the loss of three players to retirement. Diarmuid O’Keeffe called time on his 12-year career in December while Matthew O’Hanlon and Liam Óg McGovern both followed through the exit door this month.

All three were influential members of the team that ended a 15-year wait for a Leinster title in 2019 before going on to contest the All-Ireland semi-final. O’Keeffe earned an All-Star for his performances at midfield that year.

Wexford are also dealing with injury dilemmas heading into the league. Conor McDonald has a muscular issue, Damien Reck has a hamstring problem, and Liam Ryan recently had surgery. Lee Chin is away travelling in Australia at the moment which is a further blow to Wexford’s preparations for a tough league opener against Cork. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier after that as they face trips to Tipperary and Clare while also hosting Kilkenny in Round 3.