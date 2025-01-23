Poll: Who do you think will win the Division 2 football league title?

THE 2025 NATIONAL Football Leagues get underway this weekend, with Division 2 shaping up to be interesting, as always.

The opening round of fixtures will whet the appetite for what’s to come: Cavan v Monaghan, Cork v Meath, Westmeath v Louth, and Roscommon v Down.

Monaghan are back in Division 2 after decade in the top-flight, with Roscommon relegated alongside them. 2024 Division 3 champions Westmeath and Down have made the jump.

There’s no shortage of storylines and talking points, from new rules and new managers to player departures and returnees. There’ll be teams targetting a Division 1 return and others looking to consolidate their status and stop yo-yoing from division to division.

But there’s one standout question on everyone’s lips this weeks:

Who do you think will win the 2025 Division 2 football league title?

