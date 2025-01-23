Advertisement
More Stories
Cavan and Monaghan renew their rivalry at Breffni Park on Saturday evening. John McVitty/INPHO
FreeCrystal Ball Gazing

Poll: Who do you think will win the Division 2 football league title?

Monaghan and Roscommon have dropped from Division 1, while Westmeath and Down were promoted last year.
6.46am, 23 Jan 2025

THE 2025 NATIONAL Football Leagues get underway this weekend, with Division 2 shaping up to be interesting, as always.

The opening round of fixtures will whet the appetite for what’s to come: Cavan v Monaghan, Cork v Meath, Westmeath v Louth, and Roscommon v Down.

Monaghan are back in Division 2 after decade in the top-flight, with Roscommon relegated alongside them. 2024 Division 3 champions Westmeath and Down have made the jump.

There’s no shortage of storylines and talking points, from new rules and new managers to player departures and returnees. There’ll be teams targetting a Division 1 return and others looking to consolidate their status and stop yo-yoing from division to division.

But there’s one standout question on everyone’s lips this weeks:

Who do you think will win the 2025 Division 2 football league title? 


Poll Results:

Roscommon (39)
Cork (15)
Monaghan (10)
Louth (5)
Down (5)
Meath (4)
Cavan (3)
Westmeath (2)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie