THE 2025 NATIONAL Football Leagues get underway this weekend, with Division 2 shaping up to be interesting, as always.
The opening round of fixtures will whet the appetite for what’s to come: Cavan v Monaghan, Cork v Meath, Westmeath v Louth, and Roscommon v Down.
Monaghan are back in Division 2 after decade in the top-flight, with Roscommon relegated alongside them. 2024 Division 3 champions Westmeath and Down have made the jump.
There’s no shortage of storylines and talking points, from new rules and new managers to player departures and returnees. There’ll be teams targetting a Division 1 return and others looking to consolidate their status and stop yo-yoing from division to division.
Advertisement
But there’s one standout question on everyone’s lips this weeks:
Who do you think will win the 2025 Division 2 football league title?
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Poll: Who do you think will win the Division 2 football league title?
THE 2025 NATIONAL Football Leagues get underway this weekend, with Division 2 shaping up to be interesting, as always.
The opening round of fixtures will whet the appetite for what’s to come: Cavan v Monaghan, Cork v Meath, Westmeath v Louth, and Roscommon v Down.
Monaghan are back in Division 2 after decade in the top-flight, with Roscommon relegated alongside them. 2024 Division 3 champions Westmeath and Down have made the jump.
There’s no shortage of storylines and talking points, from new rules and new managers to player departures and returnees. There’ll be teams targetting a Division 1 return and others looking to consolidate their status and stop yo-yoing from division to division.
But there’s one standout question on everyone’s lips this weeks:
Who do you think will win the 2025 Division 2 football league title?
Poll Results:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Call it Crystal Ball Gazing GAA Gaelic Football Have your say Poll