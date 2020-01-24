This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 January, 2020
Poll: Who do you think will be crowned Division 4 football league champions this year?

The action gets underway this weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 24 Jan 2020, 6:45 AM
52 minutes ago 1,014 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4977540
Carlow football boss Turlough O'Brien
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Carlow football boss Turlough O'Brien
Carlow football boss Turlough O'Brien
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A TRIO OF Leinster sides, two teams from both Connacht and Munster and just the one representative from Ulster.

That’s how it is shaping up in Division 4 of the Allianz football league ahead of the start of the 2020 edition this weekend.

Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford fly the Leinster flag with Munster duo Waterford and Limerick also both in action. The Connacht pair of Sligo and London and Ulster representatives Antrim complete the line-up. The new additions to that division this year are Carlow and Sligo after they were relegated from the third grade.

The opening games begin tomorrow night with Carlow at home to Wicklow and Waterford set to entertain Limerick.

But who do you think will be crowned Division 3 league champions at the close of the spring action? Let us know.


Poll Results:

Limerick (174)
Carlow (135)
Wexford (99)
Sligo (75)
Antrim (31)
Wicklow (29)
Waterford (26)
London (12)








About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

