Poll: Who do you think will be crowned Division 4 football league champions this year?

A TRIO OF Leinster sides, two teams from both Connacht and Munster and just the one representative from Ulster.

That’s how it is shaping up in Division 4 of the Allianz football league ahead of the start of the 2020 edition this weekend.

Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford fly the Leinster flag with Munster duo Waterford and Limerick also both in action. The Connacht pair of Sligo and London and Ulster representatives Antrim complete the line-up. The new additions to that division this year are Carlow and Sligo after they were relegated from the third grade.

The opening games begin tomorrow night with Carlow at home to Wicklow and Waterford set to entertain Limerick.

But who do you think will be crowned Division 3 league champions at the close of the spring action? Let us know.

