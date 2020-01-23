Poll: Who do you think will claim the 2020 Division 3 football league title?

Cork and Tipperary have already met this season in the McGrath Cup.

THREE FROM LEINSTER, two apiece from Ulster and Munster and a single Connacht outfit.

That’s the group of teams that will start in the third division as the 2020 Allianz Football League commences this weekend.

Munster rivals Cork and Tipperary have both dropped down to the third tier this year while Derry and Leitrim have risen after enjoying promotion from the basement division in 2019.

Down missed out narrowly on Division 3 promotion this year while Louth, Longford and Offaly are all operating at this level again this season.

The opening games this weekend see Cork entertain Offaly in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night while Derry meet Leitrim in Celtic Park. Then on Sunday afternoon Longford take on Louth and Tipperary entertain Down.

But who do you think will be crowned Division 3 league champions at the close of the spring action? Let us know.

