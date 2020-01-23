This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will claim the 2020 Division 3 football league title?

The third tier action starts on Saturday night.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 7:00 PM
25 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4977143
Cork and Tipperary have already met this season in the McGrath Cup.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THREE FROM LEINSTER, two apiece from Ulster and Munster and a single Connacht outfit.

That’s the group of teams that will start in the third division as the 2020 Allianz Football League commences this weekend.

Munster rivals Cork and Tipperary have both dropped down to the third tier this year while Derry and Leitrim have risen after enjoying promotion from the basement division in 2019.

Down missed out narrowly on Division 3 promotion this year while Louth, Longford and Offaly are all operating at this level again this season.

The opening games this weekend see Cork entertain Offaly in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night while Derry meet Leitrim in Celtic Park. Then on Sunday afternoon Longford take on Louth and Tipperary entertain Down. 

But who do you think will be crowned Division 3 league champions at the close of the spring action? Let us know.


Poll Results:

Cork (301)
Tipperary (47)
Derry (30)
Leitrim (18)
Offaly (16)
Down (15)
Longford (15)
Louth (7)








