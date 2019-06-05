This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Champions League hero Origi looking forward to 'positive' Liverpool contract talks

The Belgium forward scored three important goals in the latter stages of this year’s European campaign having had limited first-team opportunities this season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 2:46 PM
Liverpool striker, Divock Origi.

DIVOCK ORIGI HAS confirmed he will hold talks with Liverpool over his future in the next few weeks, and admits winning a Premier League title will be a “big goal” for the Reds next term.

Origi had limited opportunities for Liverpool last season but chipped in with some important goals, most notably the second in the 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham and a brace in the 4-0 semi-final defeat of Barcelona at Anfield.

The 24-year-old striker made a total of 12 Premier League appearances having spent the previous term on loan at Wolfsburg, where he featured in 31 of their 34 Bundesliga fixtures.

Speaking ahead of Belgium’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland, Origi said: “The next few weeks we’ll have to sit down and see what the future holds.

“For now I just want to focus on these last few games [with Belgium] and then see after that.

I want to speak to the club and my people internally before going public but hopefully the talks between me, the club and my people will be positive.”

Liverpool enjoyed a memorable end to the 2018-19 season in Madrid, bringing home a sixth Champions League trophy for the club, but fell just short in their bid for a first ever Premier League title.

Despite notching up a monumental 97 points, Jurgen Klopp’s side finished a point behind Manchester City.

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Anfield Divock Origi scores his second and Liverpool's fouth goal against Barcelona at Anfield. Source: Peter Byrne

And Origi says the Reds will be determined to be crowned champions of England when they return for pre-season. 

“It’s a big goal which we want to make steps towards,” he continued. “This year’s experience and the Champions League win will help us and it would be nice to win it.

But also let’s just enjoy what we have done [winning the Champions League] and then reset some goals ready for next season.”

Origi has struggled to get past forwards Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in his search for regular first-team football, and has been largely used in a bit-part role by Klopp. 

