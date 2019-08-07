Coleman's spot under threat as Everton sign Monaco right-back on season-long loan

EVERTON HAVE SIGNED Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibé on a season-long loan deal with the option to make the deal permanent for the French international.

Everton defender Djibril Sidibé.

The 27-year-old becomes the sixth new arrival at Goodison Park this summer after goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.

“Everton are recruiting with the intent to win trophies and play on the biggest stage,” said Sidibé.

I am 100% motivated and ready to help the club achieve its goals and to achieve my own individual goals.”

The move will cause some concern in Irish quarters, with additional talent coming in to compete for the starting position currently occupied by Ireland captain, Seamus Coleman.

The Donegal man was made to regain his spot after spending some of last term on the Everton bench and could face more time on the sidelines following the Frenchman’s arrival.

Sidibé played an integral part as Monaco won Ligue 1 in 2016/17 and reached the Champions League semi-finals the same season and was part of the France squad that won last year’s World Cup.

“Djibril has fantastic experience, winning titles and playing many matches in a competitive league,” Everton boss Marco Silva told the club website.

“He is a World Cup winner and he has the hunger to achieve much more in his career.”

With reporting from Cian Roche.

© – AFP 2019