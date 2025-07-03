Dan Evans swept aside as Novak Djokovic reaches 99 not out at Wimbledon

NOVAK DJOKOVIC HELPED himself to a 99 in the Wimbledon sunshine as Dan Evans melted away.

Djokovic, the seven-time champion, is now just one short of a century of match wins in SW19 after a 6-3 6-2 6-0 win of ominous efficiency.

Evans was tasked with being this year’s plucky Brit to face the Serbian on Centre Court, reprising a role previously played by Jacob Fearnley, Jack Draper, Kyle Edmund and James Ward.

Daniel Evans congratulates Novak Djokovic. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It was by no means a flaky performance from the 35-year-old, but he still went the same way as all the others.

“I knew it was going to be a special atmosphere on the court today, a Brit in Britain is never easy to face,” said Djokovic.

“He’s a good quality player that possesses a lot of talent. Sometimes you have these kind of days where everything goes your way.”

Evans had won their only previous career meeting, in Monte Carlo four years ago.

This time he was playing with house money, having arrived at Wimbledon as a wild card with a ranking now down at 154.

But Djokovic quickly upped the ante, with Evans having to save nine break points in the first set before succumbing to the 10th to trail 5-3.

It was relentless from the 38-year-old, who held to love with an ace to clinch a first set in which he dropped just three points on his own serve.

If that set was impressive, the second was almost impeccable. Djokovic hit 12 winners, made just one unforced error, won every point on his first serve and gave Evans only two on his second.

Djokovic, who openly admits this year’s Championships is his best chance of winning a record 25th grand slam title, would not take his foot off Evans’ throat, completing victory in just an hour and 47 minutes.