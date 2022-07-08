Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 8 July 2022
Djokovic ends Norrie's Wimbledon dream and books final with Kyrgios

The British number one took the opening set before Djokovic fought back.

By Press Association Friday 8 Jul 2022, 6:08 PM
CAMERON NORRIE GAVE Centre Court cause to dream before his brilliant Wimbledon run came to an end with a semi-final loss to defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The British number one, who had never previously been past the third round of a grand slam, had taken full advantage of a favourable draw to become just the fourth home player in the Open era to make the last four in the men’s singles here.

But trying to beat Djokovic, who has not lost a match at Wimbledon since 2017, was a completely different challenge and, although Norrie made a superb start, the top seed hit back emphatically to win 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and set up a mouth-watering final against Nick Kyrgios on Sunday.

In extending his run of successive grass-court victories to 27, six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic becomes the first man to reach 32 grand slam finals, while he has only lost one of his last 19 slam semi-finals.

Norrie will undoubtedly be disappointed that he could not make a first slam final but the ninth seed has shown that he fully belongs with the world’s best and that he can have more chances in the future.

