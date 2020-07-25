This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 25 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do you agree with our Irish team of the season?

Sheffield United’s John Egan and others who have impressed over the course of the 2019-20 campaign.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 7:30 AM
31 minutes ago 612 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5158266
John Egan celebrates scoring.
Image: Clive Brunskill/NMC Pool/PA Wire
John Egan celebrates scoring.
John Egan celebrates scoring.
Image: Clive Brunskill/NMC Pool/PA Wire

N.B. We’ve restricted this list to Irish players plying their trade in England.

Kieran O’Hara: With Darren Randolph largely consigned to the bench at West Ham, and youngsters like Mark Travers and Caoimhín Kelleher not seeing much first-team action at Bournemouth and Liverpool, competition isn’t especially stiff in this position. However, O’Hara enjoyed a decent season, making 42 appearances in all competitions for League One side Burton Albion. He is currently a free agent, however, after recently being released by parent club Manchester United.

Matt Doherty: Would have been many people’s choice as the standout Irish player last season, Doherty had a similarly impressive campaign this year, scoring seven goals in 47 appearances, amid Wolves’ European tilt.

Enda Stevens: Tipped by some critics to get relegated at the start of the season, Sheffield United have enjoyed an outstanding campaign. And former Shamrock Rovers defender Stevens has played a big part, making 39 appearances in all competitions in the left wing-back spot.

John Egan: Like Stevens, another major success story in his first season playing in the Premier League. The 27-year-old Cork-born centre-back has been a regular part of a defence that has conceded just 36 goals — only two teams, Man City and Liverpool, have a superior record.

Dara O’Shea: Primarily regarded as a centre-back, O’Shea has actually been operating at full-back with West Brom for much of this season. However, for the purpose of this exercise, we have inserted him into his preferred position. The 21-year-old defender established himself at the Baggies this season — making 21 appearances in all competitions, all bar one of which was from his Championship debut against Brentford on 21 December onwards — and was a part of a successful campaign that saw them promoted to the Premier League. Coach Slaven Bilic recently summed up how highly he is regarded at the club, saying: “He is the present and future of West Brom.” 

Jayson Molumby: An energetic presence in midfield with good technical ability to boot, from Cappoquin in Waterford, the 20-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions for a Millwall side that narrowly missed out on a play-off spot. He has regularly impressed for Ireland U21s too, and is a player that Stephen Kenny will likely earmark as a future senior international.

Jason Knight: Another gifted young midfielder, 19-year-old Dubliner Knight has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Championship outfit Derby. That’s a highly impressive tally in his debut season at senior level.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Conor Hourihane: It’s been a pretty remarkable journey for the 29-year-old from Bandon. After being released by Sunderland as a youngster, he spent time in all three lower tiers of English football before finally reaching the Premier League this year. How good a season it will turn out to be very much depends on whether Villa stay up on Sunday, but regardless, Hourihane has played a big part in the campaign, with three goals and five assists in 26 Premier League appearances.

Eoin Doyle: We’ve generally favoured players operating in the Premier League and Championship for this list, but Eoin Doyle’s exploits have been impossible to ignore. He scored 25 goals in 36 appearances for both Bradford and Swindon in League Two, helping the latter gain promotion, before sealing a move to Bolton Wanderers

David McGoldrick: An integral part of Sheffield United’s rise, McGoldrick may not have been prolific in terms of goals, but he was crucial to the way the Blades played. He scored four times in 29 appearances in all competitions for Chris Wilder’s men, and finally got the break his excellent Premier League campaign deserved, scoring twice in a memorable 3-0 win over Chelsea earlier this month.

Callum Robinson: Robinson had a difficult start to the season, as he struggled to establish himself following a summer move to Sheffield United, making just nine Premier League starts for the Blades. A loan switch in January proved fruitful, however, as he scored three goals 16 appearances for a West Brom side that earned promotion to the Premier League.

433

Subs: Seamus Coleman, Conor Masterson, Darragh Lenihan, Nathan Collins, Ryan Manning, James McCarthy, Harry Arter, Kieran Sadlier, Aaron Connolly, Michael Obafemi, Ronan Curtis, Scott Hogan, James Collins.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie