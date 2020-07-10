Bolton Wanderers make 'statement of intent' by signing Irish striker Doyle

EOIN DOYLE’S MOVE to Bolton Wanderers on a three-year contract has been confirmed by the League Two club.

Doyle joins the Trotters as a free agent, having rejected the offer of a contract extension at Swindon Town.

The 32-year-old striker makes the switch following a prolific spell at Swindon, where he scored 26 times in 28 games as they won the League Two title.

Instead of moving up to League One with the club next season, Doyle has opted to link up with Bolton, who are aiming to bounce back after their recent relegation.

This week, Swindon manager Richie Wellens said he was keen to keep the Dubliner but his club were unable to match Bolton’s offer.

“I am over the moon that we have been able to sign Eoin and fight off competition from other clubs,” said Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt, who played with Doyle at Chesterfield.

“Eoin is a statement of intent by the club and is a player I know very well. He has many qualities both as a player and as a person, and we are looking forward to getting started.”

Doyle is the first signing Evatt has made since taking over at Bolton last week. The 38-year-old recently guided Barrow back to the Football League for the first time in 48 years.

“I got a call off the gaffer when he got the job and I’m delighted to be here,” said Doyle, who has been plying his trade in the UK since joining Hibernian from Sligo Rovers in December 2011.

“I played alongside him and I know him well. I kept an eye on what he did at Barrow and they far exceeded expectations, so I’m very excited to be working for him. The style his teams play is good for me personally and I cannot wait to get going.”

