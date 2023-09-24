Dolphins destroy Denver, Bills crush Commanders

THE MIAMI Dolphins destroyed the Denver Broncos 70-20 on Sunday, putting up a franchise-record point total for a team and the second-highest in an NFL regular-season game.

The Dolphins had 350 yards rushing and 376 yards passing with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing four touchdowns and running back Raheem Mostert scoring three. They moved to 3-0 on the season in the most emphatic fashion.

The Dolphins were two points short of the NFL one-game regular-season scoring record set by the Washington Redskins in 1966 and three off the all-time record set by the Chicago Bears in the 1940 NFL Championship game.

“This doesn’t compare to anything I’ve been a part of,” Tagovailoa said after a game where Miami led 35-13 at half-time.

“No one took their foot off the gas, we continued to play and that’s the result we got.”

The Dolphins’ 726 yards from scrimmage was also a franchise record and included two touchdowns for running back De’Von Achane, who had 203 yards, as well as 157 yards on nine receptions from receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins are the only team in the AFC still unbeaten this season but AFC East divisional rivals Buffalo also enjoyed a high-scoring victory with a 37-3 romp over the host Washington Commanders.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw one touchdown and ran in another, throwing for 218 yards and running for 46, as the Bills moved to 2-1 and handed the Commanders their first loss of the season.

Jordan Love, the replacement for Aaron Rodgers as Green Bay Packers quarterback, led his team to a comeback from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Saints 18-17.

The Packers scored all their points in the last 11 minutes of the game, with Romeo Doubs brilliantly collecting an eight-yard Love pass to win the game.

The Saints had a chance to win the game with a field goal but Blake Grupe missed from 46 yards to ensure the 11th straight home opening win for Green Bay.

The Cleveland Browns moved to 2-1 after a 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans with quarterback Deshaun Watson throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns defence limited the Titans to 94 total yards while Cleveland’s offence, having lost top running back Nick Chubb for the season, saw his replacement Jerome Ford step up with two touchdowns.

The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 15-10 for their first win of the season while the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Baltimore Ravens 22-19 thanks to a 53-yard field goal from Matt Gay in overtime.