Munster make move to sign Irish-qualified centre Morris from Saracens

MUNSTER HAVE MADE an approach to sign Irish-qualified centre Dom Morris from Saracens ahead of next season.

The42 understands that the Irish province are looking to bring the 24-year-old to Limerick next summer as they aim to add depth to their midfield.

It’s expected that Munster centre Damian de Allende will leave the province when his contract expires at the end of the season, although it’s believed that he has yet to commit to another club.

Morris is a native of England but qualifies to play for Ireland through his grandmother. His younger brother, Worcester centre Oli, was involved with the Ireland U20s in 2019.

However, the hard-running Dom played for England at U20 level and helped them to the 2017 Six Nations title, starting at outside centre in their win over Ireland that year and going on to play in the Junior World Championship.

Morris came through the Saracens academy and had a loan spell with Bedford in the Championship before making his Premiership debut for Sarries in 2019.

He has featured regularly over the past three seasons and recently passed the 40-cap mark for Saracens. Morris can play in either the number 12 or 13 shirt and has also featured on the wing for Saracens.

With his Saracens contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, Munster are understood to have made the move to sign Morris ahead of the 2022/23 season, with the lure of possibly playing international rugby for Ireland sure to be attractive.

Ulster recently confirmed the signing of Irish-qualified back row Sean Reffell from Saracens ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, The42 understands that Irish-qualified prop Finn Wright could be set to link up with Connacht.

The Australian native, who is a nephew of ex-Leinster and Wallabies forward Owen Finegan, featured for the Australian Schoolboys team in 2017.

Wright can play on both sides of the front row and has been playing club rugby in Australia in recent seasons.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made a number of good signings from his native Australia in recent seasons, including wings Mack Hansen and John Porch.