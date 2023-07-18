Domestic violence case dropped against ex-Man United star Ryan Giggs

Updated at 10.55

FORMER MANCHESTER United player Ryan Giggs will not face a retrial over domestic violence claims after prosecutors on Tuesday withdrew the charges due to the “unwillingness” of his ex-girlfriend to give evidence.

Giggs, 49, was due to go on trial for a second time on July 31 after a month-long trial last year ended without the jury reaching a verdict.

But prosecuting lawyer Peter Wright told Manchester Crown Court in northwest England that there was of realistic chance of conviction.

Giggs’ ex-girlfriend Kate Greville had “indicated an unwillingness” to give evidence as the first trial had “taken its toll” on her and her sister Emma, he explained.

“That being the case, we formally offer no evidence on counts one, two and three. This is not a decision taken lightly,” said Wright.

Judge Hilary Manley replied: “I formally enter not guilty verdicts in respect of those counts.”

