Tuesday 22 October, 2019
'A huge privilege' - Two-time All-Ireland winner announces Tipperary retirement

Donagh Maher was part of the Premier squads that won the Liam MacCarthy in 2016 and 2019.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 8:32 PM
1 hour ago 6,137 Views No Comments
Donagh Maher running onto the pitch for Tipperary in 2012.
Image: Cathal Noonan
Donagh Maher running onto the pitch for Tipperary in 2012.
Image: Cathal Noonan

TIPPERARY DEFENDER DONAGH Maher has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The Burgess club man confirmed his decision in a statement published on the Tipperary GAA website following his county’s All-Ireland success earlier this year.

In addition to being part of the Premier’s successful squad in 2019, Maher also played a role in helping Tipperary to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2016 when he came on as a substitute in the All-Ireland final.

“After six years of representing Tipperary at the top level, today, I announce my retirement from the Tipperary Senior Hurling team, as the time has come for me to move onto the next chapter of my life,” Maher’s statement begins.

“It was a huge privilege to play with Tipperary at all levels and one I thoroughly enjoyed.

“There are several key people and groups that guided and helped me, and I start by expressing my gratitude and thanks to my family for the ongoing support and positive advice throughout my playing career.

“To my girlfriend, Libhín, thank you for always being there, through the good times and more importantly the indifferent. I am grateful for the support and sacrifices you have made to help me on the journey.

I thank especially my club, Burgess, who have contributed hugely to my development as a player over the years. I am a proud Burgess man and hope I represented you well.

“I wish to thank the GPA for the help and guidance in my professional career and the resources they provided me.

“Thanks to the various management teams and coaches from minor, U21, intermediate and senior for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to represent my county. I include all the backroom teams, physios, nutritionists and doctors for all your help.

“Finally, to my fellow players, past and present; I am happy to have created unique friendships and memories in my time and to have shared a dressing-room with some of the best Tipperary has ever produced. I will always be grateful to have been a part of the All-Ireland winning teams of 2016 and 2019.

“I wish you all the best in the future and I will be supporting you every step of the way.”

Speaking after Maher’s retirement announcement, Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy added: “Donagh Maher has been a terrific servant to Tipperary hurling and his application at all times was exemplary.

I have massive admiration for the leadership he showed both on and off the field and it made a real difference.

“I thank him for his contribution to the group and I wish him continued success in his future career.”

