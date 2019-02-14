Cusack and Parsons set for key new roles with Gaelic Players Association

CORK ALL-IRELAND hurling winner Donal Óg Cusack and Mayo footballer Tom Parsons are set to take up key roles with Gaelic Players Association.

Cusack has been appointed as the new president of the players group with Parsons becoming the new secretary.

Former Cork goalkeeper Cusack served as non-executive chairman of the GPA for 13 years but stepped down from that position in November 2015 as he assumed a coaching role with the Clare senior hurlers. He replaces Galway’s David Collins who has vacated his post but will remain as one of 19 members on the organisation’s national executive committee.

Parsons has been part of that committee and will now take on the responsibilities of secretary. A key figure for the Mayo footballers in recent seasons, he has been out of action since suffering a serious leg injury in the Connacht championship last year. He fills the position that has been vacant since Dublin’s Paul Flynn moved on to become the chief executive last year.

The GPA’s National Executive Committee is elected annually by the members of their association and manages the affairs of the players body while the eight-man board of directors has the ultimate legal responsibility for the GPA, covering areas such as finance, audit & risk and remuneration.

GPA National Executive Committee

Chairman – Seamus Hickey (Limerick)

President – Donal Óg Cusack (Cork)

Secretary – Tom Parsons (Mayo)

Members

Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford hurling)

Neil McManus (Antrim hurling)

David Collins (Galway hurling)

Stephen McDonnell (Cork hurling)

Noel Connors (Waterford hurling)

Aidan Forker (Armagh football)

Richie Hogan (Kilkenny hurling)

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin football)

Brendan Maher (Tipperary hurling)

Cathal Cregg (Roscommon football)

Brian Mulvihill (Tipperary football)

Eoin Price (Westmeath hurling)

Ronán Sheehan (Down hurling)

Fergus Clancy (Independent)

Alan Kerins (Galway dual player)

Keith Rossiter (Wexford) hurling)

Philip Greene (Sligo football)

Colin Moran (Dublin football)

John Glennon (Independent)

Sean Murphy (Independent)

GPA Board Of Directors

Chairman – Seamus Hickey (Limerick) President – Donal Óg Cusack (Cork) Secretary – Tom Parsons (Mayo) Philip Greene (Sligo football) Brian Mulvihill (Tipperary football) John Glennon (Independent) Sean Murphy (Independent) Fergus Clancy (Independent)

