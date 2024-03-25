'Question marks' over All-Ireland five-in-a-row chasing Limerick - Cusack

DÓNAL ÓG CUSACK says there are “a couple of question marks” over Limerick after their Division 1 hurling league semi-final defeat to Kilkenny.

The four in-a-row All-Ireland champions fell to an eight-point loss yesterday, with manager John Kiely labelling the performance as “embarrassing at times” afterwards.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday, former Cork goalkeeper Cusack offered his own assessment.

“Limerick showed a surprising uncertainty and a surprising vulnerability in defence,” he said. “I counted it last night, I think Kilkenny had seven legitimate goal chances. It was really surprising. There were very few positives.

“Even though Limerick are going for six-in-a-row in Munster and five [consecutive] All-Irelands, they’re still not above analysis.

“I wonder with no Caroline Currid (former sports psychologist) there… I wonder about Declan Hannon’s form, I wonder how long it’s going to take Seán Finn to come back to form because he wasn’t at his best yesterday.

“Whilst there’s no doubt they’re the best team still there and the team to beat, there’s a couple of question marks after yesterday.”

With their Munster championship opener against Clare on 21 April, Cusack said the Treaty have “loads of time” to iron out some issues, however. “I think in a way, it’s perfect now for John Kiely for the next couple of weeks,” he added.