An isolated, distinct land that carries the football tight to its heart: Failte go Tír Chonaill

THERE IS CHANCE, a good chance at that, that in around 20 years, perhaps when the management career of Michael Murphy is winding down, that the history of Donegal football could be told through the stories of three figures: Brian McEniff, Jim McGuinness and Michael Murphy.

From the birth of McEniff, Donegal were only getting going. He lit the flame that the other two have carried.

They have had almost no success of note without those three figures. Geography, politics, culture all play a role, but the county has always been fragmented. To achieve requires a lot to be straightened out. When it is, though, they can unite into an irresistible force . . .

*****

Anyone looking to escape the build-up to Donegal being in an All-Ireland final, could have picked worse places to take a quick staycation last week than the Isle of Doagh, on Donegal’s Inishown Peninsula.

By our own counting, we tallied up more flags for the hurlers of Cork and Tipperary than in support of Donegal on the road from Ballyliffin to Carndonough.

In a county that is a place all of itself, there are fragments even within that system that have their own peculiarities.

The Inishown peninsula favours soccer.

The view of Five Finger Strand. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In a Moville household during the week, I heard the children refer to soccer as ‘football’, and the native sport as ‘Gaelic.’ Naturally, they have requested six tickets for Sunday from their local club.

The old tourism board slogan of ‘Up here, it’s different’ contains multiple truths for Donegal. The very formation of the county system wasn’t a natural geographic fit and three distinct Donegal cultures emerged.

The east of the county unquestionably held more in common with the Protestant character of east Ulster. It was thriving and industrious, hiring many from the impoverished other parts of the county while Scottish settlers created a society with its own schools, newspapers, churches, marriage patterns and class structures.

That left the south of the county and the extremely isolated north west. Utterly underdeveloped industrially, with areas such as The Rosses still lacking in proper road structures even up to a century ago.

And in between the three regions was barren wasteland, high up and low down.

Shouldered by the mountains on one side and hemmed in by the waves on the other, the locals created their own enterprises and entertainment. By the middle of the 1800s, north Donegal and particularly around the Inishowen Peninsula, with Urris as the epicentre, was a Poitín making industry, creating thousands of gallons that was exported to Belfast, Dublin and even Scotland.

The lack of a permanent police presence in Inishown helped, but the locals were a shrewd bunch. They would station their distilleries in a sheugh between their land and a neighbours. In the event of discovery, they would successfully argue that it wasn’t on their land, but on disputed territory.

Incredibly, it worked. But the addictive nature of the alcohol was responsible for families being torn apart. Nobody wanted to incur the wrath of Judge Louis Joseph Walsh. In a previous life he was a contemporary of James Joyce and a playwright as well as a radical Republican who stood for election.

But when he was appointed as the very first district court judge by Dáil, he took a dim view of Poitín and his policy was to jail the mother of the family caught transgressing. And any house would fall apart without the presence of the Irish mammy.

Previously, in 1814 they brought in a system of townland fining. If the argument over disputed territory was used, a fine would be placed upon the entire townland. When the bills were inevitably unpaid, the army would move in and round up and impound the livestock of the area. This would cause huge poverty, cut off their means of paying tribute to landlords, and result in eventual eviction.

All in, the existence of many was bleak. Diversion and sport was practically impossible. The Famine became a decades-long event in Donegal. The further failure of the potato crop in the late 1870s left those along the southern end of the county around Kilcar, Glencolumbkille and Killybegs barely able to make ends meet.

Jonathan Bardon’s ‘A history of Ulster’ held that, ‘Living conditions in Gweedore were poor, with small homes built from turf; most had only a hole in the roof as a chimney and a low entrance acting as a doorway. Many had no windows and little space for habitation . . . Gweedore has a sad notoriety. Poverty and privation have been the portion of its peasantry.’

During the Great Famine, occurrences of excess deaths in Donegal were significantly lower than other regions. Between 1846 and 1851 it was 10.7 per thousand, whereas a county such as Cavan, for example, had a 42.7 rate.

A deserted famine house in Bloody Foreland, Gaoth Dobhair. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

What saved the worst excesses of suffering in the county was the established pattern of seasonal migration and emigration.

With one of the lowest rates of literacy among the lower classes, parents were less inclined to encourage children into education, but to prepare them for the hiring fairs in Strabane and Letterkenny held twice a year, that could take their children away to labour for periods of six-months solid.

Quite often, the venue was Scotland for the potato harvest, or ‘Tattie hoking’ as it was known.

Ordnance Survey reports are typically unsympathetic to the plight of the natives – see Brian Friel’s masterpiece, ‘Translations’ and the Captain Lancey character for further evidence.

But in a statistical report taken by a real-life Lieutenant W. Lancey in May 1834 he cruelly noted about the public’s lack of recreation around Downings, ‘They are, like the rest of the country, not addicted to public sports. They appear either to have lost or never possessed a taste for feats of activity or manly strength, and all their leisure time is taken up in moping over misfortunes, real or supposed.’

Historically, there are many examples of two different types of hurling in Donegal. The earliest reference can be found a few miles outside Carndonough in the ruins of a 17th century planter’s church ruin at Clonca, where a craved slab features a sword and a stick alongside a ball.

By the 1800s Camán, also widely known as ‘commons’, was played on a restricted field with the ball – a wooden object known as a ‘nagg’ propelled along the ground.

The other type was a cross-country affair, focussing more on ball-carrying and played across entire townlands.

Beaches were suitable venues for games that were recorded in Gortahork and Magheraroarty. In the south of the county, once the final harvest of the year was cut in August, it would produce a frenzy of activity on the level fields.

After the establishment of the GAA in 1884, Donegal started slow. Several clubs were formed in the east of the county, Letterkenny the furthest inland.

With no county board to organise and sanction games, they depended on the Derry county board for sporadic games. Donegal clubs also were somewhat commitment-phobic, with an example of the Green Volunteers not fielding against The Joys, but later playing a soccer match against Derry club, Ivy.

The historic connection to Scotland, along with the origins of Glasgow Celtic, goes a long way to explain the deep roots that soccer has in the county.

When it came to Gaelic Games, the seeds fell on fallow ground for decades.

That’s not to say that sport had no presence in the county. The Protestant influence in east Donegal brought activity in hockey, cricket and rugby. Regattas would be contested by teams of fishermen on the Foyle and Lough Swilly.

After the Irish Republican Brotherhood seized control of the GAA at a convention in Thurles Courthouse in 1887, the clergy in Derry began encouraging the working classes to play association football instead. The locals obeyed.

The early hankering for hurling helped Donegal who, it might surprise to hear, have three Ulster senior hurling championship titles from 1906, 1923 and 1932.

They reached the second final in 1904 to be beaten by Antrim. The same outcome occurred in 1905 though it is left unclear if that game was actually played, the title nonetheless going to Antrim.

The 1906 championship reached its finale on 14 July, 1907, when Donegal beat Antrim on a recorded scoreline of 5-21 to 0-1 in Burt, a place that has deep hurling roots.

Essentially though, Donegal took their own sweet time. The Prairie Fire that torched across the country in the spread of Gaelic Games was snuffed out on the bogs of Donegal.

There were many factors. The lack of rail transport. The lack of anything approaching modern roads. The distances involved in organising GAA activities at board level, when the majority of meetings were held in Limerick Junction in Tipperary.

It wasn’t a particularly nationalist county, either. The level of Donegal involvement in the 1916 Easter Rising was minimal, if any. The Irish Republican Brotherhood tried to organise in the county and Ernest Blythe spent some time trying to rise numbers for the Irish Volunteers, but could only recruit 20 men.

When the GAA’s Central Council called for mass participation in Gaelic Games on 4 August 1918 in what would become known as ‘Gaelic Sunday’, almost 100,000 taking part in an act of civil disobedience with the RIC seeking permits for games, there was no record of activity in Donegal.

Almost a year later, Ulster GAA held its convention in Derry on 16 March.

Secretary Eoin O’Duffy was a huge figure in the War of Independence who led several lives. He would later become the first Garda Commissioner before raising an army to go and fight in the Spanish Civil War on the fascist side of General Franco.

But Donegal have him to thank for their GAA culture as he personally formed a new county board, their first meeting being held in Strabane, Co Tyrone on 3 April 1919.

This time, it stuck. The board would meet regularly. Six different regions were set up in a smart move to keep travel to a minimum.

Clubs sprung up everywhere. In 1921, both Ardara and Glenties were formed in a spirit of nationalist fervour.

That decade was one of consumerist growth. It all helped. In 1923 there were 9,246 motorcars registered in the county. By 1930, that figure had grown to 32,632.

The county footballers first made an appearance in the Ulster championship of 1905/06 where they were beaten 0-20 to 0-1 by Derry.

A year later and the score was 0-18 to 0-2. They checked out then until 1919 and became a fixture from then on.

The country changed. Donegal may have been lagging behind but they were still moving forward. A dance in Donegal town in September 1921 was reported on as, ‘Irish dances were in the ascendant. No jazzing or one stepping. Any attempt to introduce these ugly, disgusting things would have been immediately frustrated and criticised’.

A year later, the people of Gaoth Dobhair went for it with full jazzing and one-stepping to beat the band and were rounded on by the local press.

The establishment of the Department of the Gaeltacht went about revitalising those communities on the western seaboard, just as tourism was taking off and Bundoran was becoming an Irish Blackpool. Donegal was arriving.

*****

Almost everything they achieved in Gaelic football had the imprint of two men: Brian McEniff and Jim McGuinness.

For their first Ulster title in 1972, McEniff was a player who won an All-Star. He was also the team manager, at the age of 30.

Two year later he repeated the trick and while the reigning Ulster winning manager, was ousted by a county board that were familiar with the whetstone.

In all, he managed Donegal five times. He won five Ulster titles and an All-Ireland in 1992, when he carried a teenage McGuinness on the panel, nicknamed ‘Cher’ by the squad on account of his long curly black hair.

Brian McEniff with the Sam Maguire, 1992. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

McEniff’s final stint as manager brought them to an All-Ireland semi-final loss to Armagh. But it was also achieved while he was the serving county board chairman.

McGuinness has now also accumulated five Ulster titles: 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024 and this year to go along with the All-Ireland in 2012, while Declan Bonner managed Donegal to Ulster success in 2018 and 2019.

Throughout the decades in the method of playing football, Donegal had a certain way of doing things. They were early adopters of the fist-pass and carried the ball tight to their chests.

Even today, that’s the Donegal house style. Work the ball through the hands. Your feet are for shooting. They don’t apologise for that.

In the past, McGuinness has linked the 2012 All-Ireland with the 1992 All-Ireland in terms of style.

‘That identity, what goes on in club football with the wind coming in off the Atlantic, it happens every day of the week,” he said in an interview over the past year.

“That style got us over the line in ‘92 and it happened in ‘12 again.”

The Donegal bench, with a teenage Jim McGuinness standing, await the final whistle of the 1992 All-Ireland final. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Now, you can point out that it all sounds a little fanciful given that other western seaboard counties such as Galway and Kerry have known a gust of wind in their time and haven’t been afraid to give the ball an odd kick.

But that was bred into him. Even when McGuinness was a teenage sub on the first Donegal team to win the All-Ireland in 1992, their full-back Matt Gallagher went the entire game in the final against Dublin without kicking the football once, instead laying it off with a handpass every time.

Doing it their own way is the county character.

Take the music for example. The Donegal style of Irish traditional music is very connected to the Scottish Highlands. Almost exclusively played by fiddle.

The cradle of this music originates from the areas around Gaoth Dobhair, while Johnny Doherty of Ardara was the most famous and renowned exponent of popularising it.

It is played with single bowing, making it choppy, staccato and raw. Not to say that it is unsophisticated, but there are those that can look down their noses at it.

Put it this way: Donegal traditional music is the most distinct from the others. For reasons, primarily geographic and cultural isolation, it has absorbed precious few other influences.

It won’t surprise you to learn that their Sean-nós singing is fairly unique also.

Again, they do things their own way. And there’s a particular strength that comes with that.

When Jim McGuinness made his complaints around having to play Mayo in Dr Hyde Park this year, he’d have known this was no huge injustice. Especially with Kerry having to play Meath in Tullamore the day before.

Instead, he was channelling his former manager, Brian McEniff. During the 2003 championship, McEniff made an enormous noise about having to play an All-Ireland quarter-final replay against Galway, in Castlebar.

“A pilgrimage to Castlebar,” he called it when the venue was announced.

Given that the opposition was Galway, some of the Donegal players sniggered at their quirky manager.

But McGuinness – who appeared as an injury-time sub for Christy Toye that day – would have noted the support that Donegal garnered through McEniff’s proclamation.

“It would only happen because it’s us,” said McGuinness of having to go to Roscommon.

If 2012 owed something to 1992, then the lessons taught by McEniff go deep.

*****

In a way, it’s absolutely amazing. At The Famine Village in Doagh, the proprietor Patrick Doherty talked of living in his family home with the thatched roof and the low entry.

There were a few ‘back in the day’ yarns, one which centred around how mothers treated teething weans to the long stems of seaweed, coiled up. The child would bite on the tough stem and the taste of sea salt would please them enough to stop the crying.

Doagh Famine Village. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

What changed everything, he said, was the entry into the European Economic Community in 1973, and the acceleration of events in 1984.

The Man From The Council would then come round to your thatched house and order it to be tumbled and replaced with a fresh house.

The clothing company, Fruit of the Loom, came to Buncrana in 1987 and employed thousands.

Ireland was modernising. Donegal’s modernisation was gaining pace, building on the existing and improving tourism industry.

Think about it. For a couple hundred years, they were few areas in Europe quite as remote as Donegal. People ate the seaweed and cockles off the beaches and what they could catch on a rod.

Now, the world comes to them. To taste their now legally-distilled Poitín. To chew on the local seaweed and marvel at the few thatch cottages left. They sit in recreations of Irish wakes and lap up the folklore before grabbing coffee and traybakes, making plans to hear a little of that old time music later on in the evening.

Americans, English, Europeans, Irish, they all come in their droves to rent out houses and take trips on the coach tours, marvelling at some of the most unspoiled views of western Europe; or at least those that have not entirely succumbed to Bungalow Blight.

They have it made.

In other ways, they don’t.

There are fishing vessels moored in the deepwater port of Killybegs that are valued around €25 million. In the past, they would have fished the waters nine months of the year with people employed the length of Bundoran to Falcarragh within the industry.

Now, the boats can leave the harbour in late October but they have to be finished by the start of March. Other crews from Spain, The Netherlands and Portugal can dock in Killybegs and travel 15 miles outside the bay to fish their bigger quotas. That’s got to rub a few noses in it.

Even something as emphatically Donegal as a day on the bog is gone. People still ‘win’ the turf, but it’s a clandestine affair and selling turf for burning has been banned since 2022.

Given the misery of the mid-1800s outlined earlier, you’d be forgiven for believing that Donegal had never achieved prominence.

Within the Donegal GAA crest is a right hand gripping a red cross, the coat of arms of the O’Donnell Clan. They ruled Tír Chonaill for centuries as old royalty of the Gaelic nobility system.

Frequently warring with other clans, most notably the O’Neill’s, their most famous member was Red Hugh O’Donnell who was instrumental in many battles during the Nine Years War.

Eventually though, after red Hugh’s death in 1602, Rory O’Donnell engineered the Flight of the Earls on 14 September 1607, taking the prominent members and supporters of the families in a ship holding a reported number of 99.

An art installation commemorates the Flight of the Earls, Ramelton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Leaving for Spain in a French boat hired in Nantes six months previously, determined to seek Catholic support, particularly from Spain to challenge English rule in Ireland.

It never happened for them.

As they left Ireland behind them, nervously looking at the shores of Lough Swilly, paranoid that the English were aware of their plan, they left behind a leadership void. One that was filled by the Plantation of Ulster by English and Scottish settlers.

The descendants of the O’Donnells and O’Neills would go on to die young on foreign battlefields or rise to nobility and loyalty in Europe. Prior to their departure, they had elevated Donegal to international renown.

The contrast in centuries was hammered home in one letter to The Irish Times some years ago, when a daughter recalled telling her father that his native parish in Donegal was hanging on a wall in the Doges Palace, Venice, in the 17th Century.

He replied: “Imagine, the Venetians knew about us in the 1700s and Dublin only discovered us in the 1960s!”

They know all about them now.

*****

