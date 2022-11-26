Derry legend Paddy Bradley joins Donegal backroom team

LEGENDARY DERRY FORWARD Paddy Bradley has joined the Donegal footballers’ backroom team.

Paddy Carr’s management set-up is “90% complete,” a statement from Donegal GAA confirmed, with Bradley the latest addition to work alongside the 2009 Kilmacud Crokes All-Ireland winning manager and head coach Aidan O’Rourke.

The 2007 All-Star forward was previously involved with the Antrim footballers as a selector alongside his father Liam, while he was Derry U20 manager for the past two seasons.

Advertisement

Bradley also took charge of his club team, Glenullin, in 2022, leading them to Derry intermediate championship glory and to an Ulster quarter-final.

This evening’s statement from Donegal GAA reads:

Paddy Bradley joins Donegal Paddy Carr's Management Set-up - the full backroom team is 90% there and will be announced in coming weeks.https://t.co/hDnZOUfN36 pic.twitter.com/V1vORheHxf — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) November 26, 2022

“In line with Croke Park guidelines the Donegal Senior team returned to training last week in the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

“It was new manager, Paddy Carr’s, first session with the full squad and in addition to coach Aidan O’Rourke, Derry’s legendary forward Paddy Bradley, a recent addition to the management team, was introduced to the squad.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

“The bainisteoir’s full backroom team is 90% complete and an announcement revealing all roles and responsibilities. is due within the next ten days.

“Donegal are expected to start their Allianz league campaign on January 29th and [Carr] will have a chance to familiarise himself with the squad in the McKenna cup.”

Carr succeeds Declan Bonner in the hot-seat.