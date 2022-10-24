Carr-O’Rourke team appointed to take charge of Donegal

DONEGAL GAA HAVE found a replacement for Declan Bonner, following the announcement that Paddy Carr has been appointed as the new senior football boss.

The Donegal County Committee ratified the decision of the County Executive to appoint Carr as the new manager this evening, with Aidan O’Rourke coming on board as head coach.

Carr, who is a Donegal native, led Kilmacud Crokes to the 2009 All-Ireland club title and later went on to manage Ballymun Kickhams. He will replace Declan Bonner, who stepped down as Donegal manager in July.

O’Rourke won an All-Ireland with Armagh in 2002, and will link up with Carr having worked with Down boss James McCartan last year. He was previously the Louth manager and was involved with Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh and Kildare coaching ticket.

A statement published on the Donegal GAA website reads that Carr will give “his body, soul, heart and mind to Donegal football and was delighted to be appointed.”

Donegal tonight appointed Paddy Carr as new Donegal senior manager and he will be joined by Aidan O’Rourke as Head Coach. Click below for details on Paddy and Aidan's qualifications and experience.https://t.co/oN4drZ9wrW pic.twitter.com/JpEFueT9Yx — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) October 24, 2022

