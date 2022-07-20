Declan Bonner departs role as Donegal football manager

DECLAN BONNER’S DEPARTURE from the role of Donegal senior football boss has been confirmed.

Declan Bonner. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A county committee meeting took place tonight at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy at which it was announced that Bonner is to leave the role after five years.

He has managed Donegal since September 2017, when he succeeded Rory Gallagher, and has been at the helm for five senior championship campaigns. This was Bonner’s second spell in charge after managing Donegal between 1997 and 2000 previously.

The high points of his second tenure were the 2018 and 2019 Ulster senior final wins but there were also provincial defeats in finals in 2020 and 2022 at the hands of Cavan and Derry respectively.

Declan Bonner with his players during the 2020 championship. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

In the All-Ireland series, Donegal failed to qualify from the Super 8s in 2018 and 2019 as they sought to reach the semi-finals. They were then defeated in straight knockout games in Ulster in 2020 and 2021 before this year’s exit occurred in June with the qualifier loss at the hands of Armagh in June, which transpired to be Bonner’s last game in charge.

“I am stepping down with immediate effect from my role as Donegal Senior football manager,” Bonner said this evening. “It has been a great honour to manage this team over the past five years, as it was to manage the teams from U16 level up in the five years before that.

“Highlights from my time in the role include competing in four Ulster finals and winning two of these, back to back, in 2018 and 2019. I am proud to leave the team playing league football in Allianz League Division 1 next year.

“I would like to thank each and every player involved with the team over the past five years as well as every member of the management team during this period. Their commitment and work ethic was inspiring and working with them has been a privilege.

“Thank you to the County Board for their support throughout and in particular, our chairperson Mick McGrath for his support. We didn’t always agree on everything but both of us always had the best interest of Donegal at heart.

“Club is the heart of the GAA and I would like to thank all 40 clubs in Donegal, in particular my own club Na Rossa who have been a brilliant support to me always.

“I would also like to thank the genuine Donegal supporters, most of whom I know personally. Many have travelled the length and breadth of the country with the team and I know they will be back in the stands and terraces supporting the team next year.

“Thank you to my wife Catherine and our family Amara, Christian, Arianna and Cillian for their patience and support always,” Bonner concluded.

County chairperson Mick McGrath this evening thanked Bonner for his decade of service to county teams. McGrath also confirmed that Donegal’s County Executive will select a three-person panel “to liaise with parties interested in taking over management of the senior squad.”

Donegal clubs are also free to nominate candidates for the position until the 15 August deadline.

