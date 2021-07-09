Membership : Access or Sign Up
Donegal end Tyrone's three-in-a-row bid and set up Ulster semi-final clash with Monaghan

Down and Fermanagh also won their respective Ulster U20 football quarter-finals tonight.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Jul 2021, 10:50 PM
DONEGAL ENDED TYRONE’S Ulster U20 football three-in-a-row bid with a hard-fought win at Omagh’s Healy Park tonight.

a-view-of-the-donegal-changing-room-ahead-of-the-game A general view of Donegal jerseys. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Monaghan, Down and Fermanagh were the other winners in tonight’s Ulster quarter-finals, with the last-four battles now: Donegal v Monaghan and Down v Fermanagh.

Donegal triumphed on a scoreline of 1-12 to 1-9, Eoin Dowling’s early goal sending them on their way, leading by three points at half time before building up a seven-point lead by the end of the third quarter.

Rory Donnelly’s 50th-minute goal gave the Red Hand some hope down the home straight, but Donegal stood firm in defence and notched some late insurance scores to leave a three-point cushion.

Elsewhere, the Farney county won by four at Celtic Park; Jason Irwin’s two first-half goals proving decisive.

At Kingspan Breffni Park, Down enjoyed a comprehensive win over their 14-man hosts and similarly, early majors from Andrew Gilmore and Danny Magill were pivotal.

And goals in either half – one from Josh Largo Ellis and the other courtesy of a Darragh McBrien rebounded penalty – saw Fermanagh ease past Antrim.



2021 Ulster U20 football quarter-final results

  • Tyrone 1-9 Donegal 1-12
  • Cavan 0-9 Down 2-17
  • Fermanagh 2-13 Antrim 0-10
  • Derry 0-11 Monaghan 2-9

