Donegal end Tyrone's three-in-a-row bid and set up Ulster semi-final clash with Monaghan

DONEGAL ENDED TYRONE’S Ulster U20 football three-in-a-row bid with a hard-fought win at Omagh’s Healy Park tonight.
Monaghan, Down and Fermanagh were the other winners in tonight’s Ulster quarter-finals, with the last-four battles now: Donegal v Monaghan and Down v Fermanagh.
Donegal triumphed on a scoreline of 1-12 to 1-9, Eoin Dowling’s early goal sending them on their way, leading by three points at half time before building up a seven-point lead by the end of the third quarter.
Rory Donnelly’s 50th-minute goal gave the Red Hand some hope down the home straight, but Donegal stood firm in defence and notched some late insurance scores to leave a three-point cushion.
Results from tonight's @EirGrid Ulster U20 QF Round@CavanCoBoardGaa 0-9 @OfficialDownGAA 2-17 @FermanaghGAA 2-13 @AontroimGAA 0-10@Doiregaa 0-11 @monaghangaa 2-9@TyroneGAALive 1-9 @officialdonegal 1-12 pic.twitter.com/Jam22RjhuE— Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) July 9, 2021
Elsewhere, the Farney county won by four at Celtic Park; Jason Irwin’s two first-half goals proving decisive.
At Kingspan Breffni Park, Down enjoyed a comprehensive win over their 14-man hosts and similarly, early majors from Andrew Gilmore and Danny Magill were pivotal.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
And goals in either half – one from Josh Largo Ellis and the other courtesy of a Darragh McBrien rebounded penalty – saw Fermanagh ease past Antrim.
GOALLLLLL eventually pic.twitter.com/zGDfnabhpI— Fermanagh GAA (@FermanaghGAA) July 9, 2021
2021 Ulster U20 football quarter-final results
- Tyrone 1-9 Donegal 1-12
- Cavan 0-9 Down 2-17
- Fermanagh 2-13 Antrim 0-10
- Derry 0-11 Monaghan 2-9
COMMENTS