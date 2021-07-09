Donegal end Tyrone's three-in-a-row bid and set up Ulster semi-final clash with Monaghan

DONEGAL ENDED TYRONE’S Ulster U20 football three-in-a-row bid with a hard-fought win at Omagh’s Healy Park tonight.

A general view of Donegal jerseys. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Monaghan, Down and Fermanagh were the other winners in tonight’s Ulster quarter-finals, with the last-four battles now: Donegal v Monaghan and Down v Fermanagh.

Donegal triumphed on a scoreline of 1-12 to 1-9, Eoin Dowling’s early goal sending them on their way, leading by three points at half time before building up a seven-point lead by the end of the third quarter.

Rory Donnelly’s 50th-minute goal gave the Red Hand some hope down the home straight, but Donegal stood firm in defence and notched some late insurance scores to leave a three-point cushion.

Elsewhere, the Farney county won by four at Celtic Park; Jason Irwin’s two first-half goals proving decisive.

At Kingspan Breffni Park, Down enjoyed a comprehensive win over their 14-man hosts and similarly, early majors from Andrew Gilmore and Danny Magill were pivotal.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

And goals in either half – one from Josh Largo Ellis and the other courtesy of a Darragh McBrien rebounded penalty – saw Fermanagh ease past Antrim.