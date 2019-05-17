This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Different class: champion jockey Donnacha O'Brien looking towards the future with trainers' course

‘The plan for now is to continue riding,’ he says.

By Racing Post Friday 17 May 2019, 11:25 AM
46 minutes ago 454 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4639549
Trainer Joseph O'Brien with brother Donnacha O'Brien.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Trainer Joseph O'Brien with brother Donnacha O'Brien.
Trainer Joseph O'Brien with brother Donnacha O'Brien.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DONNACHA O’BRIEN IS planning for life out of the saddle by enrolling on a trainers’ course, although Ireland’s champion jockey gave no indication about when he plans to stop riding.

O’Brien, who is in the process of completing the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s Pre-Racehorse Trainers Development Course, has already emulated his older brother Joseph by winning the Irish jockeys’ title and riding Classic winners.

“I decided to do the trainers’ course with the future in mind,” said O’Brien. “I’ll complete the course, which began on 15 May, and when I’ve done it I’ll think about things, but the plan for now is to continue riding.”

O’Brien took the Irish title last year with 111 winners and lies second in the table with 21 winners behind the 2017 champion Colin Keane.

He rode three Classic winners in 2018, landing the 2,000 Guineas on Saxon Warrior and the Oaks on Forever Together, both trained by his father Aidan, and the Irish Derby on Latrobe trained by Joseph.

This season he has won the 2,000 Guineas on Magna Grecia and partnered Investec Derby favourite Sir Dragonet to an impressive victory in the Chester Vase. Like his brother Joseph before him, the 20-year-old’s height and weight mean he has to deal with a constant battle and in the past year 8st 11lb is the lightest weight he has ridden at.

Brian Fleming, for more visit the Racing Post  

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland’s past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O’Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie