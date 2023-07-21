PSG's Donnarumma 'tied up' during break-in at Paris home

PSG AND ITALY goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was tied up during an armed robbery at his Paris home and was treated in hospital afterwards, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Friday.

A group of “several individuals” broke into Donnarumma’s home in the upmarket 8th district of the capital overnight on Thursday-Friday.

He was “lightly injured” and “tied up” along with his partner, said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

The thieves fled after stealing jewellery, watches and other luxury goods worth an estimated €500,000 ($550,000), the source said, confirming a report by the Actu17 website which first reported the break-in.

Donnarumma and his partner raised the alarm at a hotel next to their home.

Several PSG players have been targeted in robberies over the last few years, including Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Dani Alves, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sergio Rico and Mauro Icardi.

Four men were given prison sentences in January and February this year over burglaries at the homes of Marquinhos and Di Maria in 2021.

“PSG has confidence in the justice system to find the culprits as quickly as possible,” said a spokesman for PSG in response to the robbery of Donnarumma.

– © AFP 2023