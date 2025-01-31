Ireland have 'total faith' in Prendergast as ROG cites Crowley's 'yo-yo' form

ODDLY ENOUGH, THE reaction to a 21-year-old out-half getting his Six Nations debut for Ireland at home against England has been met with a slightly muted response.

Or perhaps ‘mixed’ is a better way to describe it.

Many fans wanted to see Munster’s Jack Crowley wearing Ireland’s number 10 shirt but Leinster man Prendergast has been given the nod to guide interim head coach Simon Easterby’s side in their championship opener.

Ireland have pointed out that both out-halves will have big roles to play in this Six Nations, with Crowley tasked with coming off the bench against the English.

But it’s the Kildare youngster who will lead Ireland from the off. Picking a 21-year-old in such a key position is what many Irish fans have been clamouring for in recent seasons but this decision hasn’t been to everyone’s delight.

What really matters is that Ireland believe that Prendergast can continue his fine form.

“He has shown his quality, first of all at 20s,” said Ireland skipper Caelan Doris after their captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium this morning.

“Some of the stuff he was capable of doing back then caught the eye definitely and he’s probably had quite a big reputation from that.

“He’s carried through and shown his quality at URC, at European level, and at international level in the autumn.

“It’s been a good ride for him and he’s a very confident guy and loves controlling the forwards, loves playing what’s in front of him, so there’s a lot of faith in him.”

One person who sees no issue with Ireland’s selection at out-half is Ronan O’Gara.

Crowley at Ireland's captain's run today. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The legendary out-half believes Crowley is paying the price for his up-and-down form.

Speaking on Off the Ball today, O’Gara even warned that Crowley could fall out of the Irish matchday 23.

“The other side of it too, he’d want to be careful, he might find himself outside the 23 which happens sometimes with the number 10s, ” said O’Gara.

“This feeling sorry for himself, it’s fine for us to throw those ideas around but at the minute if there’s a bus getting off the deck, it’s him. He can easily go into the group of 30 to 45 who don’t play. It’s not ruthless at all, really, I don’t think.”

O’Gara, who once tried to sign Crowley for La Rochelle, feels the Cork man hasn’t kicked on from a “fantastic” 2024 Six Nations with Ireland.

“He had a South African tour and he opened the door for competitors to keep having bites, and then in November it was the same,” said O’Gara.

“I’m a big fan of his and I like what he stands for but you can’t do that. It’s confirmed by the announcement of the team to play England that in the management’s eyes, Sam is the better player.

“So Jack has to accept that and say, ‘OK, we’re not building for the future, we’re not looking at my number two’.

“He is number two. That was probably hard to take but if he takes good messages from that, replays every action in his head, ‘What will I do here, do I confirm what he’s done, where am I seeing the space?’

“Sam Prendergast has been exceptional for Leinster, Jack has been like a yo-yo for Munster and when you’re a yo-yo for Munster, you don’t get in the Irish team.”