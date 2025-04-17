Advertisement
More Stories
Mark Coleman and Seamus Harnedy. INPHO
FreeRebels

Coleman and Harnedy named in Cork team to face Clare in Munster opener

Throw-in on Sunday is 2pm in Ennis.
10.13pm, 17 Apr 2025

MARK COLEMAN AND Seamus Harnedy have been named to start in the Cork team for Sunday’s Munster hurling championship opener against Clare.

Both players came on in the league final win over Tipperary, with Coleman named at wing-back for Sunday’s game and Harnedy at wing-forward.

Injury rules out Newtowshandrum defender Cormac O’Brien, while emerging forward Diarmuid Healy drops to the bench. They are the only two changes from that league decider against Tipperary.

In total Cork have named 14 of the team that contested last July’s All-Ireland final against Clare for this rematch, with Ethan Twomey in for Declan Dalton the only alteration.

Robbie O’Flynn is selected on the bench, having not been part of the league final squad.

Throw-in on Sunday is 2pm at Zimmer Biomet Páirc Uí Chíosóg, live on RTÉ 2. 

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)

10. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

  • 16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)
  • 17. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)
  • 18. Damien Cahalane (St.Finbarr’s)
  • 19. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
  • 20. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
  • 21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
  • 22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
  • 23. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)
  • 24. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
  • 25. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
  • 26. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Related Reads
What's the key question facing each Leinster team in the hurling championship?
Here's the fixtures and TV-streaming coverage for the 2025 All-Ireland hurling championship

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie