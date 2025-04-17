Coleman and Harnedy named in Cork team to face Clare in Munster opener

MARK COLEMAN AND Seamus Harnedy have been named to start in the Cork team for Sunday’s Munster hurling championship opener against Clare.

Both players came on in the league final win over Tipperary, with Coleman named at wing-back for Sunday’s game and Harnedy at wing-forward.

Injury rules out Newtowshandrum defender Cormac O’Brien, while emerging forward Diarmuid Healy drops to the bench. They are the only two changes from that league decider against Tipperary.

In total Cork have named 14 of the team that contested last July’s All-Ireland final against Clare for this rematch, with Ethan Twomey in for Declan Dalton the only alteration.

Robbie O’Flynn is selected on the bench, having not been part of the league final squad.

Throw-in on Sunday is 2pm at Zimmer Biomet Páirc Uí Chíosóg, live on RTÉ 2.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)

10. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

17. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

18. Damien Cahalane (St.Finbarr’s)

19. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

20. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

23. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

24. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

25. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

26. Shane Kingston (Douglas)