Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 13 December 2022
Advertisement

Dortmund youngster hits back over USA World Cup bust-up

Gio Reyna has responded to comments made by coach Gregg Berhalter.

1 hour ago 3,390 Views 1 Comment
Gio Reyna (file pic).
Gio Reyna (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GIO REYNA has hit back at US coach Gregg Berhalter over comments regarding the Borussia Dortmund forward’s behaviour during the World Cup.

Reyna, widely regarded as one of the most talented young players in US soccer, was hardly used by Berhalter in Qatar, where the Americans reached the last 16.

The 20-year-old’s limited involvement was the source of intense speculation, with Berhalter suggesting Reyna was not fully fit — a claim contradicted by the player.

Recent US media reports have lifted the lid on tensions between Reyna and Berhalter, revealing that the player was almost sent home because of his attitude during training sessions.

Reyna was allowed to stay in the squad after being forced to apologise in front of his team-mates, the reports said.

Without naming Reyna directly, Berhalter appeared to confirm the reports at a recent conference on “moral leadership” in New York.

Berhalter told the conference the US team staff had “a player that was clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field”.

He added: “We were ready to book a plane ticket home, that’s how extreme it was.”

In a statement posted on Instagram, Reyna acknowledged that he had reacted badly after being informed by Berhalter shortly before the World Cup that he would have a “very limited” role at the tournament.

“I fully acknowledge that I let my emotions get the best of me and affect my training and behaviour for a few days,” Reyna said.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“I am disappointed that there is continuing coverage of this matter… and extremely surprised that anyone on the US men’s team staff would contribute to it.”

Reyna said Berhalter had always stated that issues within the team would remain “in-house”.

“I hoped not to comment on matters at the World Cup. It is my belief that things that happen in a team setting ought to remain private.”

– © AFP 2022

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie