Douglas taste sweet revenge in Cork by dethroning Nemo Rangers

It was a disappointing afternoon for Luke Connolly and Nemo Rangers as their defence of the Cork Senior Football Championship ground to a halt (file pic).

DOUGLAS ARE ONE win away from reaching the Cork Senior Football Championship final thanks to this afternoon’s dramatic dethroning of Nemo Rangers.

Nemo, who were chasing their third consecutive title and 23rd in total, suffered a 1-10 to 0-11 defeat to their southside city neighbours at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The result gives Douglas a taste of sweet revenge after losses to Nemo saw them eliminated from the previous two championships.

Having held a three-point lead at half-time despite their wastefulness in attack, Nemo were hindered considerably by the second-half black-carding of Alan O’Donovan.

Douglas capitalised on their numerical advantage, with the decisive moment coming in the 57th minute when Daniel Harte fired in the game’s only goal.

With three wins from their three Group A games, Douglas now advance directly to the semi-finals, while Nemo are left to count the cost of their shock defeat to Valley Rovers last month.

A comprehensive win over Carrigaline has sent Valleys through to a quarter-final showdown with last year’s runners-up Castlehaven, who narrowly defeated Carbery Rangers.

St Finbarr’s and Éire Og will clash following their respective wins against Clonakilty and Newcestown, with a meeting of Clon and Duhallow completing the quarter-final line-up.

Today’s Cork Senior Football Championship results

Douglas 1-10 – 0-11 Nemo Rangers

Valley Rovers 5-12 – 0-8 Carrigaline

Castlehaven 1-9 – 0-11 Carbery Rangers

Éire Óg 1-11 – 0-11 Newcestown

Ballincollig 2-17 – 0-10 Ilen Rovers

St Finbarr’s 1-12 – 1-5 Clonakilty

Quarter-final line-up

Castlehaven v Valley Rovers

Duhallow v Clonakilty

St Finbarr’s v Éire Óg

Semi-finals