Goal blitz from Dr Crokes lands Kerry title in final against Dingle

Dr Crokes 3-8

Dingle 0-11

DR CROKES BAGGED three second-half goals to claim Kerry senior football honours in Tralee against Dingle this afternoon.

The game swung in their direction as David Shaw, Kieran O’Leary, and Evan Looney all found the net between the 42nd and 48th minutes.

It was a decisive phase after Dingle had been in front 0-6 to 0-4 at the break, Pat O’Shea’s side wrestling back control and managing the game successfully from there ton land the title for the 14th time in the club’s history.

More to follow….

Scorers for Dr Crokes: David Shaw 1-1, Kieran O’Leary 1-1, Evan Looney 1-0, Michéal Burns 0-4 (0-1f), Gavin White 0-2.

Scorers for Dingle: Dylan Geaney 0-5, Paul Geaney 0-2 (0-1f), Tom O’Sullivan 0-1, Conor Geaney 0-1, Barry O’Sullivan 0-1, Cathal Bambury 0-1.

Dr Crokes

1. Shane Murphy

3. Fionn Fitzgerald, 2. Evan Looney, 24. John Payne

18. Maidhci Lynch, 6. Gavin White, 7. Brian Looney

8. Mark O’Shea, 5. Charlie Keating

10. Micheál Burns, 11. Gavin O’Shea, 15. Cian McMahon

13. Tony Brosnan, 12. Tom Doyle, 14. David Shaw

Subs

17. Kieran O’Leary for Doyle (36)

9. Michael Potts for Keating (36)

4. David Naughton for Lynch (52)

19. Daithi Casey for McMahon (56)

Dingle

1. Gavin H Curran

2. Conor Flannery, 3. Conor O’Sullivan, 4. Tom O’Sullivan

5. Brian O’Connor, 12, Niall Geaney, 7. Tom Leo O’Sullivan

8. Barry O’Sullivan, 9. Billy O’Connor

11. Matthew Flaherty, 14. Paul Geaney, 15. Tadhg Browne

13. Dylan Geaney, 6. Darragh O’Sullivan, 10. Cathal Bambury

Subs

17. Michéal Flannery for Conor O’Sullivan (inj) (24)

24. Conor Geaney for Darragh O’Sullivan (39)

22. Mikey Geaney for Browne (51)

18. Sean Óg Moran for Billy O’Connor (58)

21. Eoghan Hoare for Brian O’Connor (61)

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon)