Dr Crokes clinch ninth Munster title with strong second-half display

Dr Crokes (Kerry) 0-15

Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary) 1-6

Stephen Barry reports from Mallow

DR CROKES CAPTURED their ninth Munster Club SFC title with an impressive second-half performance to shake off Loughmore-Castleiney at Mallow.

Tony Brosnan and Micheál Burns kicked 0-5 each to complete a brilliant 2024 for the Killarney kingpins, taking a clean sweep of Kerry League, Club, County, and Munster titles.

Facing into an All-Ireland semi-final against the Ulster champions, they could add a fifth trophy in the new year.

It marks a disappointing end to a stellar year for Loughmore, who started with 13 players over the age of 30.

Cautious shot selection meant there were just eight first-half shots, seven of which were successful. It took 41 minutes for either team to kick a wide.

Despite playing into the wind, Crokes controlled the opening 20 minutes. Their precise tackling swallowed up Loughmore’s running style and their patient possession game had the added benefit of winding down the clock until the wind turned in their favour.

Kerry hurler Tom Doyle opened the scoring before Burns raised another white flag with a sharp turn after fine defensive play from official man of the match Maidhcí Lynch. They didn’t press home their possession thereafter.

Remarkably, there was no shot at all between the seventh and 20th minutes when the Tipperary champions got off their first effort from captain Liam Treacy, via the near post.

A quickfire brace briefly got Crokes going, with Brian Looney picking off a Noel McGrath pass to register and Burns scoring from the subsequent kick-out.

However, their manager Pat O’Shea removed his hat in a fit of frustration soon after due to their ponderous play. They coughed up a couple of cheap turnovers from which Liam McGrath won and converted two frees.

The half-time deficit was back to one, 0-4 to 0-3.

The big question was whether the wind would allow Crokes to gain more success shooting over the blanket in the second half.

They started well with a quick counter from Doyle, a Burns free, and Brosnan’s first shot all splitting the posts.

Loughmore began to attack with more intent and Liam McGrath doubled his tally with a point each from a free and play.

Given more space by Crokes’ faster attacks, Brosnan grew in prominence. He kicked a pair from play before getting on the end of the game’s first goal chance.

It came from Mark O’Shea’s third mark of the half off the opposition kick-out. Gavin White played the linkman but Brosnan’s close-range attempt was well saved by Joey Hennessy.

Crokes were in full flow now and made it a six-point streak with a further Brosnan point, a Burns free, and a brace from substitute Kieran O’Leary.

Their lead was eight and while Ed Connolly and Brian McGrath threatened goals, Gavin White and O’Shea were in position to clear the ball away from the line.

There was a consolation goal from Phillip O’Connell in the 62nd minute but it came far too late.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: Micheál Burns 0-5 (2f), Tony Brosnan 0-5, Tom Doyle 0-2, Kieran O’Leary 0-2, Brian Looney 0-1.

Scorers for Loughmore-Castleiney: Phillip O’Connell 1-0, Liam Treacy 0-2, Liam McGrath 0-2 (2f), Aidan McGrath 0-1.

Dr Crokes

1. Shane Murphy

2. Evan Looney, 3. Fionn Fitzgerald, 18. Maidhcí Lynch

5. Charlie Keating, 6. Gavin White, 7. Brian Looney

8. Mark O’Shea, 9. Michael Potts

10. Micheál Burns, 11. Gavin O’Shea, 12. Tom Doyle

13. Tony Brosnan, 14. David Shaw, 15. Cian McMahon

Subs

17. Kieran O’Leary for McMahon (45)

4. David Naughton (capt) for Keating (54)

19. Dáithí Casey for Shaw (58)

26. Alex Hennigan for Doyle (58)

22. Mark Cooper for Potts (60+2)

Loughmore-Castleiney

1. Joey Hennessy

2. Lorcan Egan, 4. John Ryan, 3. Willie Eviston

7. Eoin O’Connell, 6. Tomás McGrath, 30. John Meagher

15. John McGrath, 9. Liam Treacy (capt)

5. Tommy Maher, 11. Brian McGrath, 12. Eamon Connolly

13. Liam McGrath, 14. Ciarán McGrath, 8. Noel McGrath,

Subs

18. Phillip O’Connell for C McGrath (h-t)

20. Ciarán Connolly for J McGrath (46)

17. Aidan McGrath for T McGrath (52)

10. Darragh McCahey for Ryan (52)

24. Ed Connolly for Maher (52)

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer)