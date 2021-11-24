Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 24 November 2021
Tipperary and Cork sides lead the way in Dr Harty Cup quarter-final line-up

The last eight games take place on Saturday 8 January.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 5:06 PM
39 minutes ago 1,075 Views 0 Comments
Round 2 fixtures took place in the Dr Harty Cup today.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TIPPERARY AND CORK sides lead the way with five representatives between them after the line-up for this season’s Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals was completed today.

The five second round ties this afternoon finalised the eight teams that will contest the knockout stages, after Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís, De La Salle Waterford and CBC Cork had already received byes following their opening round wins.

Tipperary trio Cashel Community School, Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS all progressed after victories today.

Cashel CS claimed the most notable win as they triumphed 0-16 to 1-12 against St Flannan’s in Leahy Park, as the 2020 champions exit this season’s competition.

Thurles CBS saw off Our Lady’s Templemore in Littleton, while Nenagh CBS defeated Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG at McDonagh Park.

2019 title winners Midleton CBS cruised past Blackwater CS by 29 points, as they bounced back from their opening loss to CBC and booked their place in the quarter-finals as the second Cork team.

St Joseph’s (Tulla) are the only Clare representative in the last eight after they staged a dramatic comeback to win by three points after extra-time against St Colman’s (Fermoy).

The quarter-finals are set to take place on Saturday 8 January with the semi-finals on 22 January and the final is down for 5 February.

Dr Harty Cup quarter-finalists

  • 1. Ardscoil Rís
  • 2. De La Salle Waterford
  • 3. CBC Cork
  • 4. Cashel CS 
  • 5. Thurles CBS 
  • 6. Nenagh CBS 
  • 7. St Joseph’s (Tulla)
  • 8. Midleton CBS

Round 2 results

  • Cashel CS 0-16 St Flannan’s (Ennis) 1-12
  • Thurles CBS 3-17 Our Lady’s Templemore 0-11
  • Nenagh CBS 2-14 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG 1-13
  • St Joseph’s (Tulla) 2-16 St Colman’s (Fermoy) 1-16 - (after extra-time)
  • Midleton CBS 2-26 Blackwater CS 0-3

