Draw made for Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals in Munster

THE LAST EIGHT draw for this season’s Dr Harty Cup competition in Munster took place this evening with the last two beaten finalists set to face off.

Ardscoil Rís, who lost last spring’s decider to Nenagh CBS, will meet Thurles CBS, defeated in the 2023 final against Cashel CS.

Tipperary outfit Cashel CS will play Cork’s Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, who won a preliminary quarter-final in thrilling fashion last week against Blackwater CS.

De La Salle Waterford, who knocked out title holders Nenagh last week, will play CBC Cork.

The remaining quarter-final tie will see Midleton CBS face St Flannan’s of Ennis.

The games will take place on Wednesday 8 January with Cashel Community School, Midleton CBS, Ardscoil Rís, and CBC Cork the four teams entering that stage as group winners.

Dr Harty Cup Quarter-Finals