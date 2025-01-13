Advertisement
More Stories
Seán Óg Ó hAilpín is involved as part of the Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG management. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeLast Four

Clare, Cork, Waterford and Tipp sides reach Dr Harty Cup semi-finals

The quarter-final action took place today in Fethard and UL.
4.51pm, 13 Jan 2025

Results – Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals

  • St Flannan’s (Ennis) 2-16 Midleton CBS 1-18
  • Gaelcholáiste Mhuire 0-18 Cashel CS 0-10
  • De La Salle (Waterford) 2-24 CBC Cork 2-15 
  • Thurles CBS 2-25 Ardscoil Rís 0-23

*****

CLARE, CORK, WATERFORD and Tipperary sides will make up the last four of this year’s Dr Harty Cup after the conclusion of the quarter-final action today. 

With the ties postponed from last Wednesday, the refixtures today saw Clare’s St Flannan’s defeat Midleton CBS by a point at Fethard Town Park, while the second game at the venue saw De La Salle Waterford defeat CBC Cork by nine points.

At the double-header played at University of Limerick, Cork’s Gaelcholáiste Mhuire ended a 29-year wait to reach the semi-final as they held off Cashel CS, while Thurles CBS took down Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís.

More to follow…

 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie