CLARE, CORK, WATERFORD and Tipperary sides will make up the last four of this year’s Dr Harty Cup after the conclusion of the quarter-final action today.
With the ties postponed from last Wednesday, the refixtures today saw Clare’s St Flannan’s defeat Midleton CBS by a point at Fethard Town Park, while the second game at the venue saw De La Salle Waterford defeat CBC Cork by nine points.
At the double-header played at University of Limerick, Cork’s Gaelcholáiste Mhuire ended a 29-year wait to reach the semi-final as they held off Cashel CS, while Thurles CBS took down Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís.
More to follow…
"The North Mon and St. Flannans, like the old days" 🗣️
Clare, Cork, Waterford and Tipp sides reach Dr Harty Cup semi-finals
Results – Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals
