Clare, Cork, Waterford and Tipp sides reach Dr Harty Cup semi-finals

Results – Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals

St Flannan’s (Ennis) 2-16 Midleton CBS 1-18

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire 0-18 Cashel CS 0-10

De La Salle (Waterford) 2-24 CBC Cork 2-15

Thurles CBS 2-25 Ardscoil Rís 0-23

*****

Advertisement

CLARE, CORK, WATERFORD and Tipperary sides will make up the last four of this year’s Dr Harty Cup after the conclusion of the quarter-final action today.

With the ties postponed from last Wednesday, the refixtures today saw Clare’s St Flannan’s defeat Midleton CBS by a point at Fethard Town Park, while the second game at the venue saw De La Salle Waterford defeat CBC Cork by nine points.

At the double-header played at University of Limerick, Cork’s Gaelcholáiste Mhuire ended a 29-year wait to reach the semi-final as they held off Cashel CS, while Thurles CBS took down Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís.

More to follow…