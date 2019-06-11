Drama as European champions Netherlands claim last-gasp victory

REIGNING EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS Netherlands were made to sweat in their opening World Cup encounter against New Zealand today, before eventually winning 1-0.

The Dutch — who emerged from a group that included Ireland in the qualifiers — were left frustrated for large portions of the contest, before Jill Roord, a recent Arsenal signing, headed home a late winner to break their opponents’ hearts.

The result leaves Netherlands joint-top of Group E with Canada, who defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening fixture last night.

“I am happy with the performance throughout the game,” New Zealand boss Tom Sermanni told the BBC afterwards. “We were courageous, battled hard and were unbelievably disciplined. We gave everything we could give and tactically spot on. It is a bit heartbreaking but that is football.

“We have to take the great things we did and do it against Canada. We came up against one of the best team in the world and went shoulder to shoulder with them.

“They (the Netherlands) were very concerned, you could tells things were not going their way. They knew they were in for a battle but would have felt confident coming in to the tournament.”

