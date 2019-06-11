This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Drama as European champions Netherlands claim last-gasp victory

New Zealand were agonisingly close to earning a draw.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 4:11 PM
30 minutes ago 1,079 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4677589
Netherland's Vivianne Miedema (left) and New Zealand's Rosie White (centre) battle for the ball.
Image: Richard Sellers
Netherland's Vivianne Miedema (left) and New Zealand's Rosie White (centre) battle for the ball.
Netherland's Vivianne Miedema (left) and New Zealand's Rosie White (centre) battle for the ball.
Image: Richard Sellers

REIGNING EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS Netherlands were made to sweat in their opening World Cup encounter against New Zealand today, before eventually winning 1-0.

The Dutch — who emerged from a group that included Ireland in the qualifiers — were left frustrated for large portions of the contest, before Jill Roord, a recent Arsenal signing, headed home a late winner to break their opponents’ hearts.

The result leaves Netherlands joint-top of Group E with Canada, who defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening fixture last night.

“I am happy with the performance throughout the game,” New Zealand boss Tom Sermanni told the BBC afterwards. “We were courageous, battled hard and were unbelievably disciplined. We gave everything we could give and tactically spot on. It is a bit heartbreaking but that is football.

“We have to take the great things we did and do it against Canada. We came up against one of the best team in the world and went shoulder to shoulder with them.

“They (the Netherlands) were very concerned, you could tells things were not going their way. They knew they were in for a battle but would have felt confident coming in to the tournament.”

More to follow

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

