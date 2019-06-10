This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One of the teams tipped as outsiders to win the World Cup earn hard-fought victory

Canada edged past Cameroon this evening.

By AFP Monday 10 Jun 2019, 10:35 PM
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game.
Image: John Walton
CANADA BROKE THROUGH a determined Cameroon defence on the stroke of half time to win the Women’s World Cup Group E opener 1-0 in Montpellier on Monday.

Canada dominated possession and heavily outshot Cameroon but only breached the defence once from a well rehearsed corner. Defender Kadeisha Buchanan arrived late to head in unchallenged.

The other two teams in the group, Netherlands and New Zealand, meet in Le Havre on Tuesday.

More to follow

