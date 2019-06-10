One of the teams tipped as outsiders to win the World Cup earn hard-fought victory

Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game.

Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game.

CANADA BROKE THROUGH a determined Cameroon defence on the stroke of half time to win the Women’s World Cup Group E opener 1-0 in Montpellier on Monday.

Canada dominated possession and heavily outshot Cameroon but only breached the defence once from a well rehearsed corner. Defender Kadeisha Buchanan arrived late to head in unchallenged.

The other two teams in the group, Netherlands and New Zealand, meet in Le Havre on Tuesday.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!