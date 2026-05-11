Liverpool share images of Forever 20 sculpture tribute to Diogo Jota and brother

LIVERPOOL HAVE RELEASED images of a new permanent tribute to striker Diogo Jota and Andre Silva at Anfield.

The Forever 20 sculpture will be sited on 97 Avenue, where thousands of tributes to the Portuguese brothers were placed following their deaths in a car accident in July last year.

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It will feature a heart design in acknowledgement of Jota’s goal celebration, as well as lyrics from the song the clubs fans still sing in his memory, ‘he will take us to victory, oh, his name is Diogo’.

Liverpool FC has today revealed images of the new permanent memorial at Anfield in tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, following their tragic passing last July ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 11, 2026

In a statement on the Reds’ official website, they say the monument “celebrates their lives, their bond, and the love and respect felt by family, team-mates and supporters across the world” and “will serve as a permanent symbol of love, unity and remembrance, and a place where everyone can reflect, remember and pay their respects.”

The sculpture, which will be mounted on a stone plinth, reveals Jota’s now retired 20 shirt number and Silva’s 30 – he played for Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel – when viewed from different angles.

A date for the memorial’s unveiling is yet to be announced.

The two men died when the Lamborghini in which they were travelling veered off the road and burst into flames on the on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora in Spain at 12.40am on July 3.

The deaths of the 28-year-old Portugal international, who had played a key role in Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph at the end of the 2024-25 season, and Silva, 25, prompted an outpouring of grief not only on Merseyside, but from the national and international football communities.