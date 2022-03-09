Take a look at the new season of Drive To Survive as Netflix releases trailer

SEASON 4 OF the much loved Formula 1 documentary series Drive To Survive will be available to watch on Netflix this month, and the new trailer suggests that viewers are in for a treat.

Another ten episodes of the series will be launched on March 11, a week before the 2022 season gets underway in Bahrain.

The fly-on-the-wall programme offers unprecedented access, bringing fans behind the scenes to see how the drivers and teams prepare for competition in one of the sport’s most dramatic seasons.

Twenty drivers will feature in the episodes, including veteran and rookies and will have interviews with the sport’s biggest names.

“Get ready to delve into fierce team rivalries,” a statement from Netflix reads, “unexpected podiums, and the intense title battle between Mercedes and Red Bull as the pressure reaches an all-time high both on and off the grid.”

Watch the trailer below

