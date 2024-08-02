All square between Drogheda and 10-man Bohemians

Drogheda United 2

Bohemians 2

Barry Landy reports from United Park

TEN-MAN BOHEMIANS held on to take a point away from United Park at the end of an entertaining game, with both sides having fair claims on deserving victory.

The result does not change much at the foot of the table. Dundalk’s defeat at Oriel Park means Bohs retain a cushion, with games in hand, over the Louth clubs in the relegation playoff and automatic places.

Drogheda, at least, have edged a point closer to their rivals with a draw on home soil.

Shane Farrell notched for Drogheda early on and Cian Byrne’s own goal proved the game’s final goal. In between, Dayle Rooney’s penalty and a James Bolger own goal had put Bohemians in control.

On-loan defender Leigh Kavanagh was sent off for two bookable offences in injury time, but his side held on still. A superb diving save from Polish goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka kept out Adam Foley when a winning goal looked likely.

Bohemians' Leigh Kavanagh celebrates James Bolger of Drogheda scoring an own goal.

There was still time for more drama. With the game’s last kick Frantz Pierrot’s shot was on-target but blocked by a Gypsies defender.

With Shelbourne boss Damien Duff watching on from the stands, Farrell produced a stunning dead ball effort to hand Drogheda the lead. From 25-yards-out, his free-kick found the top corner. It was an effort worthy of the ‘postage stamp’ description, leaving Chorazka with no chance whatsoever.

Duff, whose side face Bohemians in three weeks time, very publicly criticised Farrell’s application earlier in the season as the midfielder fell out of favour at Tolka Park. He has impressed early in his United career, with his goal here further endearing him to the home faithful.

Rooney’s penalty came after referee Rob Harvey pointed to the spot. Cian Byrne was fouled by Frant Pierrot and there could be no arguing with the decision. The former Drogheda winger beat Luke Dennison low to the goalkeeper’s right.

Shane Farrell of Drogheda celebrates scoring their first goal.

Soon after, Bohs went in front. They had long since assumed control of the game. This time, Rooney’s corner was allowed flight into the six-yard box where it came off defender James Bolger and trickled in.

Ross Tierney, Adam McDonnell and Rooney himself all had chances to score a third.

Drogheda held firm. Remarkably, Bohs have hit three goals in a game just once this season. They needed a third and it was not forthcoming.

Having let Bohs assume control of the game in the first half by sitting off, the hosts were much more on the front foot after the restart.

They deserved their leveller and like Bohs second, it was fortunate. Conor Kane’s low cross was turned in by Byrne to level the game and the own-goal count. United will count themselves unlucky not to take the victory given the degree to which they pushed for a winner at the end of the match.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, David Webster (Darragh Markey, 59), James Bolger; Elicha Ahui (Jack Keaney, 49), Luke Heeney, Ryan Brennan (Adam Foley, 78), Shane Farrell, Conor Kane; Frantz Pierrot, Douglas James-Taylor.

BOHEMIANS: Kacper Chorazka; Martin Miller, Cian Byrne, Leigh Kavanagh, Liam Smith; Ross Tierney, Adam McDonnell (James Clarke, 84), Dawson Devoy; Alex Grieve (Declan McDaid, 73), James Akintunde (Danny Grant, 84), Dayle Rooney (Jevon Mills, 90+2).

Referee: Robert Harvey.